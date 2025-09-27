Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Panic on Phuket-Mumbai flight as passenger smokes in lavatory, arrested at airport

Sept 27, 2025

Passengers on the flight panicked after they noticed smoke coming out of the plane's lavatory. 

A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after he was found smoking in the lavatory of a flight, police said on Saturday.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country’s aviation rules. (Phot for representation)

The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, an official said.

Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in south Mumbai, was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport, he said.

Jain allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane’s lavatory, the official said, adding that he was arrested under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country’s aviation rules.

