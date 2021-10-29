‘Panisagar mosque is safe. Don’t spread rumours’: Tripura police

AGARTALA: Prohibitory orders continued to remain in force in parts of North Tripura district on Thursday even as the Tripura police went on an overdrive, urging people not to spread rumours about the violence in Panisagar where a mosque and some houses and shops were vandalised on October 26.

“No mosque was burnt in Panisagar. We have already registered a case and legal action will be taken against those spreading all the fake news,” North district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty told the reporters on Thursday.

No arrest has been made in this case so far.

Sharing some photographs of a mosque in Panisagar on their Twitter handle on Thursday, police wrote, “Tripura Police appeals to all not to spread rumours... Below are photographs of masjid in Panisagar. It is evident that masjid is safe and secure.”

Meanwhile, Tripura state imam’s committee alleged that efforts were made to disrupt peace in at least ten places across the state after the violence in Bangladesh.

“We condemn the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Similarly, we also condemn the situation of unrest in different parts of the state. We request the administration to take prompt action to maintain peace,” said general secretary of Tripura state Imam’s committee Sahid Ahmed.

Later, Tripura State Jamiat Ulama ( Hind) chief Mufti Tayebur Rahman said, “We don’t support whatever happened in Bangladesh. That is a foreign country. We are Indians here. We believe that Hindus and Muslims are brothers and we all want peace here.”

Chairman of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma asked people not to react to provocations on social media and appealed for communal harmony.

“TIPRA Motha and I will protest if anyone takes attempt to create communal disturbances, “ said Pradyot in a video message circulated on social media.

Vinod Sonkar, a member of Parliament and BJP’s Tripura in charge, on Wednesday said the party has set up a five-member committee to probe the violence. “The committee has been asked to visit the (violence-hit) areas and submit its report in the next two or three days. Since our political opponents accuse us of being biased, we asked the members of the minority cell to probe the incident.”

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla on Tuesday evening during a VHP rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, Bhanupada Chakraborty said after the violence on Tuesday.