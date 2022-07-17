Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Panneerselvam hospitalised with mild Covid symptoms
india news

Panneerselvam hospitalised with mild Covid symptoms

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.

“He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team,” the bulletin added. Chief minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP