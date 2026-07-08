‘Paper sold for ₹2.25 lakh’: After NEET, Rahul alleges UGC-NET Sociology paper leak, claims ‘90 questions matched’

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has flagged concerns over an alleged paper leak for the UGC-NET exam. The Congress MP's allegation also comes after several candidates who appeared for the sociology paper of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) complained of grammatical errors and spelling mistakes in the exam paper. The Congress MP also stated that the paper had been leaked and was being sold in parts of India for a total of ₹2.25 lakhs. (@RahulGandhi)

Gandhi's post on X comes after the NEET UG paper leak caused nationwide protests, with students, opposition and student-led organisations calling for strict action and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

UGC-NET paper also leaked? Taking to X on Wednesday, Gandhi listed a series of allegations which have surfaced in relation to the UGC-NET Sociology paper. The Congress MP also stated that the paper had been leaked and was being sold in parts of India for a total of ₹2.25 lakhs.

"A 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam. This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA. Nearly 90 questions in the PDF match those from the actual Sociology question paper. The same question paper was being sold for ₹2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan," Gandhi wrote on X, adding that the same network was also providing question papers for exams like CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA.

"Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them," the Congress leader wrote further.