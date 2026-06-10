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'Congress themselves gave us info': BJP's big claim on Meenakshi Natarajan's RS setback

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination cancellation means that all three BJP candidates from Madhya Pradesh go through to the Rajya Sabha.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 08:51 am IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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A fresh political controversy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh, after Congress's Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan raised storm over her candidature being rejected. However, a BJP minister has now alleged a big rift within the Congress, claiming that the papers that pointed to Natarajan's papers containing errors came from Telangana.

Congress leaders staged a dharna protest after the Election Commission officials did not meet them following the rejection of nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan (L) for the Rajya Sabha elections

“Afterall, who gave us the papers? They came from Telangana, where their (Congress's) government is in power. It must have been Congress people themselves who gave us the information,” Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday.

Natarajan was the sole Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh. The cancellation of her nomination by the EC means that all three BJP candidates from the state go through to the Rajya Sabha.

Natarajan, who was fielded by Congress as their Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh, had accused the BJP of attempting to "trample the Constitution and democracy" after her nomination was rejected.

Also Read: Flight aborted, RS nomination junked, Cong's Meenakshi Natarajan cries foul: MP '3rd seat' mystery ends before it begins

However, BJP leader Rahul Kothari has alleged that Natarajan's nomination papers concealed information on summons by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Hyderabad. As stated in an earlier HT report, on condition of anonymity, an officer of the Assembly also said that her candidature was cancelled after taking into account the BJP leader's complaint and alleged discrepancies in her disclosure of assets.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also said Natarajan concealed a criminal record and welcomed the cancellation of her candidature. “The information deliberately withheld by the Congress candidate amounts to the offence of concealing a criminal record. In reality, if one has a pending criminal case in any court, it must be disclosed in the affidavit so that every voter is aware of all relevant details when one becomes a candidate,” Yadav said in a media interaction.

Amid an escalating controversy, the Election Commission (EC) is expected to meet a Congress delegation on Wednesday.

 
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