Home / India News / Paralympian Lekhara is brand ambassador of Rajasthan’s campaign for girl child
india news

Paralympian Lekhara is brand ambassador of Rajasthan’s campaign for girl child

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara on the podium on Monday. (Reuters)

The Rajasthan government has nominated shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in the state.

Women and child development minister Mamta Bhupesh said on Tuesday that her department is proud to name Lekhara for the campaign.

Shreya Guha, principal secretary, women and child development department, said Lekhara’s involvement will create an enabling environment in the society to educate daughters.

Lekhara, 19, hails from Jaipur and is wheelchair-bound after she met with an accident in 2012. With an injured spinal cord, she was paralysed below her waist.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced cash rewards for the three state players who won medals at the Tokyo event. Lekhara will be given 3 crore for winning gold in shooting, Devendra Jhajharia will get 2 crore for winning silver in javelin throw and Sunder Singh Gurjar will get 1 crore for winning bronze in the same event.

The three players have already been appointed to the post of assistant conservator of forest in the state forest department.

