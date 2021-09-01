3 Rajasthan cops suspended over audio clip to kill suspect, not arrest him

JAIPUR: Three police personnel including two station house officers (SHO) have been suspended in Rajasthan after audio clips emerged of their conversation. In this, one of the two police officers is reportedly heard claiming orders from the Nagaur superintendent of police to kill a suspected criminal in an encounter rather than arrest him.

Superintendent of police, Nagaur, Abhijeet Singh denied that he gave any such order and initiated an inquiry after the audio clips surfaced on August 24. The inquiry will be conducted by Additional SP Rajesh Meena.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the widely-circulating audio clips.

The state government, however, ordered suspension of the three police personnel whose voices allegedly figure in the audio clips.

Nagaur’s SHO Sadar police station Anju Kumari and constable Bhawarlal Burdi, and SHO Aklera police station in Jhalawar district Nand Kishore Verma have been placed under suspension following directions of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, a statement by the government later said. Verma was earlier posted as SHO Sadar.

Nagaur SP Abhijeet Singh said four audio clips emerged on 24 August at 10.30pm. In the audio clip of a conversation between SHO Sadar and the constable, Anju Kumari is heard giving a “false” and “irresponsible” statement” that the SP ordered her to kill an alleged smuggler Ganesh rather than let him to brought to the police station.

A police officer said the ‘don’t arrest but kill’ order was cited by Anju Kumari on August 24 when Bhanwarlal was bringing Ganesh to surrender to the police station. To be sure, Ganesh was formally placed under arrest.

Singh said Ganesh was accused of drugs and arms smuggling and was wanted in two cases. He has been arrested before.

The SP said constable Bhanwarlal was suspended on August 25 on suspicion that he was linked to Ganesh.

The police officer said SHO Nand Kishore’s role was also found to be suspicious in view of his conversation with Bhanwarlal in one of the audio clips. He did not elaborate.