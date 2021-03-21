Param Bir Singh letter: No question of replacing Anil Deshmukh, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said there is no question of replacing home minister Anil Deshmukh following the allegations levelled against him by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh. "The letter is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and home minister decided to take a tough stand," the state minister said.

"If we ask Deshmukh to resign now, we would be doing what certain people want," Patil told Hindustan Times

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has been transferred to a low-key post in Mumbai Police's Home Guards in the aftermath of the Antilia security scare, alleged that Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect funds from bars restaurants and other establishments. He mentioned that Sachin Vaze, who is now in NIA (National Investigation Agency) custody for his alleged links with the Antilia security breach, was asked to collect ₹100 crore a month.

"Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister. In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon’ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon’ble Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Mr Palande, were also present. The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate ₹100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," a part of his letter said.

The letter came to light on Saturday afternoon after it was e-mailed to the official email ID of the chief minister's secretariat — not from Param Bir Singh's official email address. The mail was unsigned too. Param Bir Singh, however, confirmed that the letter was sent from his email ID.

Amid the growing chorus of the BJP demanding the resignation of the home minister, NCP leaders met at party supremo Sharad Pawar's residence on Sunday, though Jayant Patil said the meeting had nothing to do with the letter and was planned before.

The letter incident puts NCP in a spot not only because Anil Deshmukh is from the party, but also because Sharad Pawar is considered the architect of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government.