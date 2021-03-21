IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Param Bir Singh letter: No question of replacing Anil Deshmukh, says NCP leader Jayant Patil
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Param Bir Singh letter: No question of replacing Anil Deshmukh, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

"If we ask Deshmukh to resign now, we would be doing what certain people want," Jayant Patil said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said there is no question of replacing home minister Anil Deshmukh following the allegations levelled against him by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh. "The letter is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and home minister decided to take a tough stand," the state minister said.

"If we ask Deshmukh to resign now, we would be doing what certain people want," Patil told Hindustan Times

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has been transferred to a low-key post in Mumbai Police's Home Guards in the aftermath of the Antilia security scare, alleged that Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect funds from bars restaurants and other establishments. He mentioned that Sachin Vaze, who is now in NIA (National Investigation Agency) custody for his alleged links with the Antilia security breach, was asked to collect 100 crore a month.

'How many sacrifices to save king?': Who said what on Param Bir Singh's letter implicating Anil Deshmukh

"Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister. In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon’ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon’ble Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Mr Palande, were also present. The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," a part of his letter said.

The letter came to light on Saturday afternoon after it was e-mailed to the official email ID of the chief minister's secretariat — not from Param Bir Singh's official email address. The mail was unsigned too. Param Bir Singh, however, confirmed that the letter was sent from his email ID.

Amid the growing chorus of the BJP demanding the resignation of the home minister, NCP leaders met at party supremo Sharad Pawar's residence on Sunday, though Jayant Patil said the meeting had nothing to do with the letter and was planned before.

The letter incident puts NCP in a spot not only because Anil Deshmukh is from the party, but also because Sharad Pawar is considered the architect of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra anil deshmukh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshmukh has been accused of running an extortion racket with the help of Mumbai cops. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshmukh has been accused of running an extortion racket with the help of Mumbai cops. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

BJP steps up pressure on Uddhav Thackeray to acts against Anil Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The latest revelations have put further pressure on the MVA government to act against Deshmukh, who is already facing allegations of mishandling the Antilia explosives case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Shri Naredra Modi addresses public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam.(Screengrab)
PM Shri Naredra Modi addresses public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam.(Screengrab)
india news

Congress is used to doing politics over tea, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public meeting in Bokakhat in the state of Assam ahead of state assembly elections. The Prime Minister began his address with greetings in Assamese. It is decided that Assam will have the NDA government for the second time, Prime Minister said while addressing the meeting in Bokakhot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehta also independently wrote to students at the university on Sunday addressing them as “superheroes” and urged them not to “press” on the matter.
Mehta also independently wrote to students at the university on Sunday addressing them as “superheroes” and urged them not to “press” on the matter.
india news

There were lapses in our process: Ashoka University on Mehta, Subramanian exits

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:49 AM IST
News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday—he resigned on March 15—and caused a stir among students and faculty of the university, and the academic community across India and overseas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Accusing the state government, Thakur alleged that the government is anti-Hindu and trying to destroy the faith and tradition of Kerala.(PTI)
Accusing the state government, Thakur alleged that the government is anti-Hindu and trying to destroy the faith and tradition of Kerala.(PTI)
india news

'Known for corruption, controversies, criminality': Anurag Thakur attacks LDF

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Taking a dig at the ruling party, Thakur claimed that, the senior leaders of the party are involved in smuggling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at a press confertence at the SII facility, a day after a fire incident, in Pune, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(PTI)
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at a press confertence at the SII facility, a day after a fire incident, in Pune, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(PTI)
india news

SII to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Brazil has already received 4 million doses from SII, Saudi Arabia 3 million doses and Morocco 7 million, according to India's foreign ministry. The three countries had ordered 20 million each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health and wellness centre, UPHC Seikhazou, Kohima.(PIB)
Health and wellness centre, UPHC Seikhazou, Kohima.(PIB)
india news

Over 70,000 health, wellness centres set up under Ayushman Bharat: Ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • The health ministry also highlighted the role played by the AB-HWCs during the coronavirus pandemic, both for the prevention of Covid-19 as well as for enabling other essential health services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala is one of the contenders for the Kerala CM’s post if the UDF wins the elections. (HT Photo)
Ramesh Chennithala is one of the contenders for the Kerala CM’s post if the UDF wins the elections. (HT Photo)
india news

Pinarayi Vijayan to be last Communist CM of country: Chennithala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Central agencies were “deliberately going slow” in smuggling and money laundering cases, says Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala in an interview to the Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Param Bir Singh letter: No question of replacing Deshmukh, says NCP leader

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:38 AM IST
"If we ask Deshmukh to resign now, we would be doing what certain people want," Jayant Patil said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The domestic flight operations in the country were stopped from midnight of March 24 last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The domestic flight operations in the country were stopped from midnight of March 24 last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Not yet time to 'pawri': Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Covid-19 rise

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Restrictions like night curfews and lockdowns have been imposed in several parts of India as many states are hit by the second wave of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The encounter began when a team of District Reserve Guard of the Chhattigarh Police was out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational Photo)
The encounter began when a team of District Reserve Guard of the Chhattigarh Police was out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational Photo)
india news

Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Police aid one of the two men carried a country of 3 lakh on his head while the other carried a reward of 1 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study said "ultimate military strength index" was calculated after taking into consideration various factors.(Representational photo/PTI)
The study said "ultimate military strength index" was calculated after taking into consideration various factors.(Representational photo/PTI)
india news

India has world's fourth strongest military, says Military Direct's study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:16 AM IST
China has the strongest military in the world, scoring 82 out of 100 points in the index, it noted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(HT file photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(HT file photo)
india news

'Lapses will be rectified': Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Ashoka varsity issue statement

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Breaking their silence after a week, the board which includes the chancellor, vice-chancellor and the chairman of the board of trustees of the varsity said they express "deep regret at the recent events".
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Jan. 12, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah seen on the second day of BJP National Executive Meet, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Jan. 12, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah seen on the second day of BJP National Executive Meet, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Modi, Shah rallies in Bengal today; Adhikari’s father may join BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Shah will address party workers at Mecheda in East Midnapore district at 1.30 pm. He will return to Kolkata and release the BJP’s election manifesto at 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A former Shiv Sena leader, Nirupam joined the Congress in 2005.(Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times)
A former Shiv Sena leader, Nirupam joined the Congress in 2005.(Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Congress must take stand on Param Bir's claim, says former MP Sanjay Nirupam

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:16 AM IST
BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought Deshmukh's the resignation over the claims made by the IPS officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Anil Deshmukh said he will file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh for the "false allegations". (HT File)
Home minister Anil Deshmukh said he will file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh for the "false allegations". (HT File)
india news

'How many sacrifices to save king?': Who said what on Param Bir Singh's letter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
MNS chief and Udhhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray said the incident dents Maharashtra's image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP