Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court against his transfer to Home Guard

Former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department. He sought direction for immediate "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his petition, Singh said that his transfer was done in an "arbitrary and illegal" manner "without the completion of the minimum fixed tenure of two years".

"The said transfer was maliciously effected purportedly under Section 22N(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 with the reason that the transfer was necessitated by “administrative exigencies”. It is settled law that the orders have to stand on the reasons contained in the same and no reasons can be supplemented later," the former top cop said in the petition.

Singh also said that as commissioner of Mumbai police, he ensured that the investigation in the Ambani security threat case is carried out in a fair and transparent manner, and also did not obstructed the probe by the NIA.

The transfer is smeared with malice, and is solely based on conjectures, surmises and pure speculation, the petition further said.

Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, was last week transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

Reacting to his transfer, Deshmukh said that Singh was removed because some "serious lapses" surfaced in the police probe in the Ambani bomb scare case.

But Singh hit back with a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray which has since shaken the political field in Maharashtra. Singh claimed in the letter that Deshmukh asked arrested cop Sachin Vaze to extort money to the tune of ₹100 crore per month from various establishments in Mumbai like hotels and bars.

While the constituents of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have stood behind Deshmukh, meetings are being held by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to discuss how to resolve the crisis.