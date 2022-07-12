Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parameswaran Iyer takes charge as Niti Aayog CEO
Parameswaran Iyer takes charge as Niti Aayog CEO

Former drinking water and sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer, who led the Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, took charge as CEO of Niti Aayog on Monday.
Parameswaran Iyer (above) replaced Amitabh Kant, who demitted office on June 30, as Niti Aayog CEO.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

His appointment for the role was cleared by the Cabinet Appointments Committee on June 24. Iyer replaced Amitabh Kant, who demitted office on June 30.

“Honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again – this time as CEO, Niti Aayog. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India,” Iyer said in a statement.

A 1981-batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer will serve as Niti Aayog CEO for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to the notification released by the Cabinet Appointments Committee last month.

Iyer has over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector.

“He spearheaded the implementation of India’s flagship $20-billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people,” Niti Aayog said in a statement.

