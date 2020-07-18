Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’

india

Among many army drills that defence minister Rajnath Singh witnessed during his visit at the border in Leh on Friday, one was an exhilarating, spine-chilling act of paratroopers jumping off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Stakna in eastern Ladakh. Singh witnessed the paratroopers land while he watched the feat from the ground. “Witnessed the Fire and Fury,” Singh tweeted out.

In a viral video, which was released on Friday evening, the paratroopers could be seen jumping off the aircraft with no reluctance or inhibition. One of the first paratroopers made the jump, twisted mid-air and waved back to the camera.

We 🇮🇳 Are Ready 💪

Today Fellow Paratroopers tested their routine skills in Ladakh.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi #SpecialForces pic.twitter.com/ky0aiqFLHO — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 17, 2020

The video got the adrenaline rushing in people. Netizens have been awe-struct by the display of courage and heroism. One social media user tweeted out saying, “Josh is high”. “Long live The Indian army !!” tweeted another user.

“We Are Ready. Today Fellow Paratroopers tested their routine skills in Ladakh. Jai Hind,” tweeted former Special Forces officer Major Surendra Poonia.

Witnessed the Fire and Fury of the Indian Army during the Para Dropping and other military demonstrations at Stakna near Leh today.



Also, I got the opportunity to interact with them. I am proud of these brave and courageous soldiers. pic.twitter.com/WYJzx6z6Sh — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2020

The daredevil act came as the Indian Army showcased its T-90 tanks and armoured combat vehicles as defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at the border on Friday. Army tanks carried out military exercises in Singh’s presence in Stakna, a forward post in eastern Ladakh. Singh later interacted with the personnel and gave an address.

The defence minister landed in Leh on Friday morning and is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.