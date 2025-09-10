Parents, grandfather imprisoned for life over murder of woman, lover in UP's Budaun

Angered by daughter Neetu’s relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh, his wife, and father killed Jaipal and Neetu with a spade on January 2 in Parauli village.
A local court has sentenced the parents and grandfather of a 19-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her along with her lover earlier this year.
Additional District and Sessions Judge, First, Farah Matlub on Tuesday held Mahesh, his wife Bhagwati and father Ram Avtar guilty of killing his daughter Neetu and her lover Jaipal (20) and awarded them life imprisonment.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of the convicts.
Enraged over his daughter Neetu's relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh along with his wife and father, hacked Jaipal and his daughter to death with a spade on January 2 this year in Parauli village, additional district government counsel Sanjiv Gupta said.