Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Parents, grandfather imprisoned for life over murder of woman, lover in UP's Budaun

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 12:02 pm IST

Angered by daughter Neetu’s relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh, his wife, and father killed Jaipal and Neetu with a spade on January 2 in Parauli village.

A local court has sentenced the parents and grandfather of a 19-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her along with her lover earlier this year.

Police registered a case against the three accused and filed the charge sheet within 16 days. (File)(Representational)
Police registered a case against the three accused and filed the charge sheet within 16 days. (File)(Representational)

Additional District and Sessions Judge, First, Farah Matlub on Tuesday held Mahesh, his wife Bhagwati and father Ram Avtar guilty of killing his daughter Neetu and her lover Jaipal (20) and awarded them life imprisonment.

Also Read | 6-year-old girl killed by a woman and her teen lover after she walks in on them in UP's Hathras

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on each of the convicts.

Enraged over his daughter Neetu's relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh along with his wife and father, hacked Jaipal and his daughter to death with a spade on January 2 this year in Parauli village, additional district government counsel Sanjiv Gupta said.

Also Read | Woman killed, daughter-in-law injured as building collapses on them in Thane

Jaipal’s father Surajpal had lodged an FIR alleging that despite repeated attempts by both families to dissuade the couple, they continued to meet, which infuriated Mahesh and led to the killings.

Police registered a case against the three accused and filed the charge sheet within 16 days.

Gupta said the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, convicted the trio and ordered that the fine amount be paid to Jaipal’s parents as compensation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Parents, grandfather imprisoned for life over murder of woman, lover in UP's Budaun
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On