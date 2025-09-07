6-year-old girl killed by a woman and her teen lover after she walks in on them in UP's Hathras

A six-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by a woman and her teen lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras after the girl saw them both in a compromising position, reported PTI. One of the accused, the woman, has confessed to the crime, said police. (Representational Photo)

While the woman, aged around 30, has been arrested, the 17-year-old boy has been detained too by the UP police. The incident happened earlier this week under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area.

On Wednesday morning, September 3, six-year-old Urvi had gone missing from her home where a function was being held. Hours later at 1.30 pm, she was found dead inside a well, stuffed in a jute bag. A cloth was tied around her neck when her body was found.

According to a postmortem examination, the girl had died due to strangulation.

The police said that the girl had seen both the accused in a compromising position and threatened to tell her father, following which both of them killed her.

“The girl had seen the arrested woman and the minor in a compromising position. The girl threatened to tell her father, and as she was leaving, the two strangled her to death," PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh as saying.

The woman, who has allegedly confessed to the crime, told police that she had been in a relationship with her accomplice, a 17-year-old boy, for around three months.

She said that she had invited him over on the day of the incident as her husband and mother-in-law were away and that is when the girl walked in on them.

"The girl walked in on them and, despite being warned, said she would tell her father. The two then killed her, stuffed her body in a sack, and threw it in an abandoned well," the officer said.

He added that during arrest, the woman had bite marks on her hand which were likely inflicted by the girl as she struggled to escape.

(With inputs from PTI)