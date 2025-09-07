MP man killed and dumped in well, second wife finds body, third wife held

A man was reportedly found dead in a well in Sakaria village of Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. Police have arrested three people, including his third wife in connection with the murder, which reportedly involved a complex web of family disputes and an illicit affair. Madhya Pradesh murder: third wife, two others arrested after man’s body found in well(Representative image/Unsplash)

The 60-year-old victim identified as Bhaiyalal Rajak, was discovered on the morning of August 31 after his body was noticed floating in the well by his second wife, Guddi Bai.

The body was bound in sacks and blankets, tied with ropes and sarees and Police also recovered victim’s mobile phone from the well, according to an NDTV report.

Police cited by the news channel said Rajak had been married three times. His first wife had left him, while his second wife, Guddi Bai, had no children. He later married Guddi Bai’s younger sister, Munni, with whom he had two children.

However, Munni was involved in an illicit relationship with local property dealer Narayan Das Kushwaha, also known as Lallu. The affair reportedly became the reason why the two conspired to murder Bhaiyalal by recruiting a 25-year-old labourer Dheeraj Kol to carry out the crime.

Munni, Lallu, and Dheeraj have all been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Affair and conspiracy

On the night of August 30, Lallu and Dheeraj entered Bhaiyalal’s under-construction home while he was asleep, said the NDTV report, citing the cops. They allegedly struck him on the head with an iron rod, killing him instantly, before wrapping the body dumping it in the village well.

Police also said that a postmortem confirmed that the victim died from severe head injuries.

Kotwali police reportedly solved the case within 36 hours.

“Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rehman, as quoted by the news channel, said, “The body of the victim Bhaiyalal Rajak was found tied with sacks in a well. He had three marriages. The third wife, Munni alias Vimla Rajak, was in an illicit relationship with Narayan Das Kushwaha alias Lallu.”