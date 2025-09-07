How Sonam Raghuvanshi planned to kill husband Raja on honeymoon: 790-page chargesheet reveals chilling details

The Meghalaya Police on Saturday filed a detailed chargesheet in the sensational murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead during his honeymoon trip to Sohra in May. The detailed chargesheet, submitted before a Sohra court, names five principal accused and lays bare what investigators describe as a chilling conspiracy. Meghalaya police filed a 790-page charge sheet against five accused in the sensational honeymoon murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.(File Photo)

In its 790-page report, the special investigation team (SIT) formally charged Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assailants – Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi –under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, officials said.

“The investigation has conclusively established that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, conspired with him and the three assailants to murder Raja during their honeymoon,” East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said.

The report provides a clear timeline from the events leading to the recovery of Raja's body to Sonam's arrest in Uttar Pradesh.

How Sonam planned Raja’s murder

According to investigators, Sonam Raghuvanshi, identified as Accused No. 1 in the chargesheet, continued her relationship with Raj Kushwaha even after marrying Raja on May 11 in Indore.

Police allege that within days of the wedding, Sonam and Kushwaha began plotting to eliminate Raja under the pretext of a honeymoon trip.

On May 20, the couple travelled to Shillong and then to Sohra, where the plan was put into motion. The chargesheet reveals that Sonam and Kushwaha made three unsuccessful attempts to carry out the killing before finally succeeding.

Kushwaha allegedly arranged for three hired assailants — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — to execute the murder.

On May 23, just twelve days after the wedding, the assailants attacked Raja with machetes near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was present at the scene. Raja’s body was later dumped into a gorge, where it was recovered on June 2.

Within a week of launching the probe, the SIT tracked down and arrested Sonam, Kushwaha, and the three assailants across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Case timeline

May 11: Raja Raghuvanshi marries Sonam in Indore.

May 20: Couple arrives in Shillong for honeymoon, travels to Sohra.

May 23: Couple checks out of Nongriat homestay; Raja last seen alive; murder allegedly carried out near Wei Sawdong Falls.

May 26: Couple reported missing; large-scale search begins.

May 31: Abandoned scooter traced near Golden Pines Dhaba, Sohra.

June 2: Raja’s mutilated body recovered from gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Sohra.

June 8–11: SIT arrests Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged assailants in UP and MP.

June 22–25: James, Tomar, and Ahirwar arrested in MP for evidence destruction.

Three additional co-accused, property dealer Silome James, flat owner Lokendra Tomar, and security guard Balbir Ahirwar, were earlier arrested for allegedly destroying and concealing evidence. All three are currently out on bail. Tomar and Ahirwar were granted bail by the Sohra court on July 12.

Victim’s family demands death penalty

Raja’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi welcomed the filing of the chargesheet but demanded the death penalty for all accused.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin said, “We have not received the chargesheet yet. I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and then will read the chargesheet. Meghalaya police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the case. Sonam and all the others accused should face severe punishment. I demand that Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and all the others accused get a death sentence.”

He further alleged that Sonam’s brother Govind, who had earlier promised support to the family, is now in touch with her in jail. “Earlier, Govind assured us that he would be there to provide justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, but he is not answering my call now, he deceived us like his sister. He lied to us and now he is supporting his family. He is still communicating with Sonam in jail,” Vipin said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)