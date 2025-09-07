UP: Minor girl gives birth after being raped repeatedly. New-born dies shortly after

A minor girl gave birth to a premature baby in Bareilly on Thursday after she was repeatedly raped by a married man. The newborn, however, died shortly after the seven-months-pregnant girl gave birth. Nawabganj station house officer Arun Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered against Rashid on Friday and a DNA sample has been taken from the baby to match with the accused.(HT file photo for representation)

The accused, identified as 31-year-old man Rashid, allegedly repeatedly raped the girl, who was just 11 years old. He was arrested on Saturday after a police report was filed against him, reported news agency PTI.

The girl's family came to know about her pregnancy only on Thursday after she complained of a persistent stomach pain. They took her for an ultrasound at a government hospital, and it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

She was then brought to district women's hospital where she delivered the premature baby the same day.

The girl's elder brother accused Rashid of luring her into his house by offering her a fruit around six to seven months ago, where he raped her.

He had reportedly threatened her that he would kill her family if she told anyone about him, and had additionally recorded a video to blackmail her into having sexual relations with him multiple times.

The girl was earlier said to be in a critical state due to her young age and blood loss, but she is now stable. District women's hospital CMS Dr Tribhuvan Prasad said that her condition is improving.

Nawabganj station house officer Arun Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered against Rashid on Friday and his DNA sample has been taken for further probe.

This incident comes days after a 16-year-old girl delivered a baby girl on way to a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after she was gang-raped by two persons, a minor and a youth in December 2024, HT reported earlier.

The matter was brought to the knowledge of police when her pregnancy matured, added the police officer.

After being discharged from the hospital, she said that she was waiting for justice as only two of the seven accused were arrested till now and that she would raise the child.

“I will nurture my baby. She doesn’t need the name of a father. I want justice,” she said.

Dr RK Yadav, nodal officer of Mother and Child care unit at Deendayal Upadhyay Government district hospital, Varanasi, said that the mother and baby both were found healthy. After that they were given necessary medicines and supplements and were discharged from the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI and HT correspondent)