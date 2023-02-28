Parents of medico

Hyderabad

The senior medico accused of harassment was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the death of a 26-year-old woman post-graduate medical student by suicide due to alleged harassment by her senior in Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, her parents and student organisations demanded judicial inquiry into the causes of her death.

The medico’s father, an assistant sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force of South Central Railway, said there were a lot of suspicions over her death. “I suspect it was a murder. Her senior might have injected her with the medicine that led to her death. He should be given stringent punishment. I am not happy with the investigation by the Warangal police. We demand an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into this murder,” he said.

The medico’s father said she had called him on February 20 and broke down on the phone over the alleged harassment by her senior. “She was feeling threat from him for lodging a complaint against him to the college authorities,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who called for a bandh of all medical colleges in the state on Monday, staged a protest at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, demanding action against the senior, who was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial remand for two weeks.

The senior medico was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Monday announced an ex gratia of ₹30 lakh to the family of the deceased medico. Additionally, the government has pledged to offer a job to one of the family members of the deceased in the panchayat raj department. State panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the government would provide all possible support to the family and take strict action against the perpetrators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON