Parents should allow children to ‘confide’ in them on issues: NCW chief amid rising 'crimes against live-in partners'

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded strengthening of law and order amid the ‘rise in the incidents of crimes against live-in partners’. Similarly, she urged parents to allow their children ‘to confide about their problems. Her statement came in the wake of the horrific incident in Delhi's Kashmere Gate where a man named Sahil Gehlot allegedly strangled his partner inside a car and later put her body in a refrigerator.

In a series of tweets, Sharma purportedly suggested parents to treat their children with respect and ‘refrain from treating them as possessions’ and create a ‘supportive environment in which they feel comfortable seeking help whenever they need it’.

“We also need to ensure that we treat our children with respect and refrain from treating them as possessions. Such behavior may cause the children to hesitate to share their thoughts and feelings. It is important to treat our children, especially when they come of age, as our friends, allowing them to confide in us about their problems, sorrows, and joys,” she said.

Sahil Gehlot allegedly strangled his partner to death and kept her body in a refrigerator over what the preliminary reports suggest marriage pressure. Meanwhile, the NCW has sought a report on the case from the Delhi police.

“We have sought what investigation they have done so far and if they are talking to the parents of the boy also. They were pressuring him, so the police should talk to them also,” she told HT earlier.

