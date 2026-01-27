Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 goes pan-India as 6.76 cr participate in programme

The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s student interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 has expanded into a pan-India dialogue with students across the country. This is for the first time that Pariksha Pe Charcha is being held outside Delhi. The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 2025. (ANI file photo)

“The venues for the annual interactive programme ahead of board examinations 2026, marked a historic milestone as student interactions expanded across the country,” MyGovIndia portal said in a post on X.

In the video shared on MyGovIndia portal, PM Modi is seen interacting with students in Delhi, Coimbatore, Raipur, Dev Mogra and Guwahati.

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha saw over 4.5 crore registered participants on MyGovIndia portal between December 1, 2025 to January 11, 2026 and an additional 2.26 crore individuals participated in various school-level activities from January 12 to January 23 taking the overall participation to 6.76 crore this year.

The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on February 16, 2018. The 2026 edition is tentatively scheduled for the last week of January.