Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi to interact with students, teachers, parents today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with students, teachers, and parents about the upcoming examinations.The education ministry said the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha assumes “special significance” as it revolves around the post-pandemic education scenario, especially with exams shifting back to offline mode.

In a tweet, Modi said, “The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April [Friday].”

Ahead of the event, Modi shared a series of videos with tips for students and parents on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel. They cover issues relating to a student’s life, especially exams. Some of the videos are about memory power, the role of technology in a student’s life, ways to deal with depression, the best use of free time, setting goals, achieving them, and secrets of time management.

The interaction will be shown live on DD National, DD News, DD India, other TV, radio, and YouTube channels. The attendees for the event were shortlisted after an online creative writing contest. Over 1.5 million, including 1.21 million students, participated in the contest.

