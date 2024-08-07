 Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; may appeal decision | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; may appeal decision

ByRutvick Mehta
Aug 07, 2024 12:23 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to enter Olympic finals, beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0

Paris: Vinesh Phogat, who confirmed a medal for India on Tuesday night by reaching the final, has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after weighing in a few kilograms over of her 50kg weight division in Wednesday’s morning’s weight-in. She is set to lose her confirmed medal for which she was to fight for hold on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat celebrating after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match. (PTI)
“Yes, she has been disqualified. She weighted 100 grams over her weight in the morning’s weight in. Our president Sanjay Singh is here and trying to make an appeal,” India’s national coach Virendra Singh Dahiya said.

The Indian Olympic Association said it is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.”

To be sure, there were suggestions in the Phogat camp that she may appeal against the decision.

See more

