Kochi, The long-pending Pariyathukavu land dispute in Kerala's Ernakulam district has moved towards resolution after the affected residents and landowners signed a settlement agreement, paving the way for the rehabilitation of seven Dalit families at the same site.

Pariyathukavu land dispute: Parties sign agreement; Dalit families to get land, houses

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The agreement was signed on Monday night at a high-level meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Roji M John in the presence of district officials, representatives of the residents and landowners.

The minister said the dispute, which had remained unresolved for nearly five decades, was settled after five rounds of discussions with all stakeholders.

"After hearing all sides in detail, we were able to arrive at a final decision. I thank everyone who cooperated in reaching this settlement on behalf of the government," he said.

Under the agreement, each of the seven families will be allotted five cents of land adjoining their present place of residence.

A three-metre-wide access road will also be provided for their use and later handed over to the local panchayat, while a boundary wall will be constructed separating their plots from the remaining private property.

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{{^usCountry}} The government will oversee the construction of houses of at least 1,000 square feet for the families through sponsorship arrangements, with the aim of completing the work within a year. Until then, the families will be allowed to continue staying in their existing homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will oversee the construction of houses of at least 1,000 square feet for the families through sponsorship arrangements, with the aim of completing the work within a year. Until then, the families will be allowed to continue staying in their existing homes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said survey work to demarcate the land and access road would begin next week under the supervision of the survey department and is expected to be completed by June 30. Construction of the new houses will start after the boundaries are finalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said survey work to demarcate the land and access road would begin next week under the supervision of the survey department and is expected to be completed by June 30. Construction of the new houses will start after the boundaries are finalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The affected families will also be provided benefits available through the Scheduled Caste Development Department, while officials have been directed to ensure their prompt delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The affected families will also be provided benefits available through the Scheduled Caste Development Department, while officials have been directed to ensure their prompt delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer and the Perumbavoor Deputy Superintendent of Police would supervise implementation of the agreement and submit weekly progress reports to the District Collector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer and the Perumbavoor Deputy Superintendent of Police would supervise implementation of the agreement and submit weekly progress reports to the District Collector. {{/usCountry}}

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The government also said it would initiate steps, in accordance with the law, to withdraw criminal cases registered in connection with the dispute. Both sides have agreed to ensure the peaceful implementation of the court's directions and maintain law and order.

The signed settlement documents will be submitted before the court through the Advocate General. The dispute involved several Dalit families who had been living for decades on land claimed by private owners.

A court order directing their eviction had led to demands for rehabilitation and sparked political controversy before the government initiated negotiations between the parties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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