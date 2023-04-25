Parkash Singh Badal dies. President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes

resident Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics.

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died Tuesday. (PTI)

Badal passed away at a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 95 on Tuesday.

Born on December 8, 1927 in Muktsar, Badal remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday. He was elected as village sarpanch at the age of 20 and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1957 on a Congress ticket. He became the chief minister of Punjab for the first time in 1970 at the age of 43.

In his career Parkash Singh Badal contested 13 state assembly elections and won 11. Between 1969 and 2017 he won ten polls back-to-back.

Leaders across the political lines condoled the death of the veteran leader.

President Of India tweeted, “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers”.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “The passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is a great loss to Punjab and the nation. He will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues.

I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju condoled the death of Badal. He tweeted, “My deepest condolences on the demise of Padma Vibhushan Parkash Singh Badal, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of former CM of Punjab and a tall leader Hon. Parkash Singh Badal sahab. He was a very able administrator, and truly was a guide & role model for all of us. We all will miss him. My sincere condolences to Harsimrat, Sukhbir and Badal family”.

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “A father like figure. For every Punjabi. The man who fought for peace and prosperity in Punjab. Unforgettable. Unmatched. Parkash Singh Badal Ji. May Waheguru bless his soul 🙏🏻”

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to@officeofssbadal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal 5-time CM of Punjab & a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness & respect. He embarassed me no end by having Punjab Assembly pass this resolution in Sep 2010. He belonged to a class of politicians that’s fast becoming extinct.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Saddened by the news of passing away of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Pained by the pasing away of former CM of Punjab and veteran politician Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji. Indian polity has lost an institution today. A stalwart, Badal Sahab will be remembered for his unparalleled contributions for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Sincere condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!🙏”

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal Ji. He was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense & will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters. Om Shanti.”