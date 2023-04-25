Parkash Singh Badal no more. 5 things to know about 5-time Punjab CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, confirmed Jangvir Singh, media advisor of the party. Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali seven days ago and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (HT file photo)