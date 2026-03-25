Parliament may adjourn early, meet after state elections

The ongoing budget session might be adjourned early in view of the five assembly elections next month, but it could be reconvened for a few days after the polls to pass key bills including amendments to the women reservation law, people familiar with the matter said. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other cabinet ministers in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The budget session is scheduled to run till April 2, but with the polling for Assam, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry scheduled on April 9 , Tamil Nadu on April 23 and West Bengal on 23 and 29 April several political parties have expressed their preference for adjourning the session soon to enable lawmakers, especially from these states and the UT, to focus entirely on campaign. Many leaders, such as Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, NK Premachandran of RSP and Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee have shifted to their states for the polls and stopped attending Parliament.

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The issue was discussed at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to three leaders present at the meeting, government managers have agreed to the proposal. “There was a request from many Opposition leaders, especially from the poll-bound states. So, the government is planning to adjourn the budget session this week. Session can be called after elections to finish pending business,” a minister said, asking not to be named.

Before the session is adjourned, the Lok Sabha must pass the all-important Finance Bill 2026 and the Rajya Sabha has to refer it back to the Lower House. The passage of the Finance Bill, which signifies the final approval for the annual budget, is a Constitutional obligation for the government and should be completed in the ongoing second half of the budget session.

Two Opposition MPs said the government is likely to adjourn the House this week but added that it is not clear how many other legislations it will push through before that. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allotted seven hours to debate the controversial Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. The bill proposes that 67% of additional director general posts and 50% of inspector general posts in such forces be held by IPS officers on deputation, while all special director general and director general posts will be reserved for them.

The proposed legislation also seeks to create a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels. CAPF associations have long opposed the practice and had approached the Supreme Court, which on May 23, 2025, directed the government to “progressively reduce” IPS deputation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill. The legislation significantly narrows the definition of transgender persons, removes the right to self-identification, introduces medical boards for certification, and prescribes punishments up to life imprisonment for offences such as kidnapping and forced mutilation of children.

But all eyes are on the government’s plan to tweak the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women reservation bill to allow its early implementation. On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju reiterating the demand for an all-party meeting.

“It appears that the Government is now planning a further amendment to the Constitution Amendment passed in September 2023. All opposition parties now reiterate their demand for an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed Constitution Amendment. To make the meeting more productive, it is necessary for the government to circulate a note detailing what exactly is being proposed. The all-party meeting should be held after the current round of assembly elections is completed on April 29, 2026,” he wrote.