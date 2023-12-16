Parl security breach: Delhi court notifies police on application seeking FIR copy

A Delhi court on Saturday issued notice to the Delhi police special cell – which is probing the parliament security breach – on an application moved by the family members of Neelam Azad, one accused woman arrested in the case, seeking a copy of the first information report (FIR) and permission to meet her while she is under custody.

Special forces stand guard outside the Parliament building in New Delhi (File Photo)

Azad, who is currently under police custody for five more days, was arrested from outside the parliament premises on Wednesday, where she had allegedly opened a yellow smoke canister while shouting slogans.

Advocates R K Wadhwa and Suresh Chaudhary, appearing for Azad’s family, moved the application before additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur, stating that they were made to wait for nearly five hours as the officials at the special cell lingered them, stating non-availability of the officer.

The application said that the officials also refused to provide the family of the accused with a copy of the FIR filed in the case.

Advocate Chaudhary submitted before the court that the accused was arrested and sent to custody, following which an application was submitted to the police by the family members seeking a copy of the FIR and to meet Azad, however, they were asked to move the court.

The police cannot curtail the right of an accused to get an FIR and to meet her with the advocate, said Chaudhary.

The court after hearing the arguments of the counsel listed the matter for further hearing on December 18 while also seeking a reply from the Delhi police special cell.

Azad (37) was arrested along with three other accused – Sagar, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde – for breaching the Parliament security breach on Wednesday – the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitors’ galleries and sprayed smoke canister. Amol Shinde was found protesting outside the Parliament with one Neelam Devi.

All are currently under the custody of the Delhi police special cell. The police have filed terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code against the four.

Another person, Lalit Jha, said to be the mastermind behind the Parliament security breach conspiracy case, was also arrested.

The more, identified by their first names – Mahesh and Kailash, were detained after Jha, during the interrogation described them as co-conspirators.