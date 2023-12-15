Parliament breach accused wanted to create 'anarchy', Lalit Jha destroyed proof

Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, the accused of the Parliament breach wanted to create anarchy, police said after three days of investigation. The arrest of Lalit Jha, a teacher in West Bengal, led the police to the larger plan of entering Parliament -- plotted over months. As Delhi Police presented Lalit Jha in the court on Friday, they said the accused met several times and their plan was to create 'anarchy in the country'. Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol who were arrested on the spot have been charged under stringent UAPA charges. Police got seven days' custody of Lalit Jha for interrogation.

Lalit Jha has been sent to 7-day police custody on Friday in connection with the Lok Sabha breach.(PTI)

Lalit Jha confessed to the police that they wanted anarchy so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. "He took the phone (of other accused) to hide them and to destroy evidence as part of the larger conspiracy. he disclosed that he threw his phone on his way from Jaipur to Delhi," police said,

Police said Lalit Jha was the mastermind of the plan and the entire plot, whether they had any connection with any organisation, with any foreign country would be unravelled by interrogating Lalit. "We need him to confront the accused with each other, to locate the mobile phones, to take him to locate the hotel where stayed for 4 days, and to know the financial transaction and funding behind the attack," police told the court.

Cops to approach Parliament for recreating December 13 breach

"We are planning to approach Parliament to seek permission for recreating the crime scene inside the House and outside the Parliament building. Lalit Jha, who was arrested on Thursday, revealed during the interrogation that he had thrown his phone near the Delhi-Jaipur border and destroyed the phones of the other accused," an officer told PTI.

'Never use indoors': Canisters had a warning

Police said the canisters had a warning that those are never to be used indoors or in enclosed spaces. "Remove protective cap facing color smoke away from you a pull ring sharply to the side, drop smoke immediately and retreat to safe distance," the warning of the China-made product said.

Shoes modified to hide colour bombs

A cobbler in Lucknow carved 2.5-inch deep cavities in the soles of two pairs of shoes to stuff canisters of yellow smoke. The FIR in the case mentioned the shoe modification. The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity.

