Home / India News / Parliament session live updates: RS LoP Kharge calls for urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders at 10 am
Live

Parliament session live updates: RS LoP Kharge calls for urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders at 10 am

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Parliament session 2023 live: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am today amid disruptions over the Opposition's demand for debate on public sector investments in “companies losing market value”.

The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu. (File)
ByHT News Desk
The Parliament session on Friday is likely to witness uproar again with Opposition parties demanding an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief BJP MPs on the Union Budget on Friday, which is expected to be attended by all BJP Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    RS LoP Kharge calls for urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders at 10 am

    Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has called for an urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders for 10 am today in Parliament office.

Topics
parliament budget 2023 parliament session + 1 more

JP Nadda to launch BJP's election campaign today ahead of Tripura polls

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Nadda will kickstart the election campaign by launching a Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Amarpur tomorrow. He is also slated to conduct two public rallies in the state on February 3.

BJP president JP Nadda will address two public rallies today in Tripura.(File)
ANI |
Parliament session live updates: Opposition MPs to meet at Kharge's office

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Parliament session 2023 live: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11am today amid disruptions over the Opposition's demand for debate on public sector investments in “companies losing market value”.

The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu. (File)
ByHT News Desk

Over 20 lakh electric vehicles registered in country over 6 yrs: Govt to LS

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST

According to the e-vahan4 portal of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), there are 20,40,624 electric vehicles registered in the country as of January 31, 2023

In 2020, the number of electric two-wheeler vehicles dipped slightly to 28,936. (File image)
ByAnish Yande
SC to hear pleas on BBC documentary ban, asks petitioners to mention case again

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Supreme Court today will hear two petitions filed against the ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi.

People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023.(AFP)
BySnehashish Roy
‘Malicious’: Siddaramaiah discards letter sent to Sonia Gandhi in his name

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 07:20 AM IST

The purported letter, written in Kannada, was addressed to All India Congress Committee's (AICC) chairperson Sonia Gandhi giving a heads up about a possible rebellion within the party ranks due to differences overs tickets.

Siddaramaiah claimed that the letter was issued with an objective to destroy his relation with KPCC president DK Shivakumar.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
LIVE: JP Nadda to launch election campaign today ahead of Tripura polls

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Breaking news February 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya paints party symbol on walls of houses, triggers row

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Demanding action against the Bengaluru South MP, the BNP said: “Why, despite being aware of BJP leader Tejasvi Surya painting BJP logo on city walls, has BBMP not initiated any action against him”

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party has condemned the move and alleged that the BJP flouted a court order and civic body rules. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jarkiholi’s charges show frustration: Shivakumar

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

On the demand made by Jarkiholi to CM Basavaraj Bommai and home minister Arga Jnanendra to get the episode investigated by the CBI, Shivakumar said: “Let them get it investigated by whichever agency they want. I do not want to comment. Right now my focus is on the political fight at the polls”

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday sought the arrest of Shivakumar and six others in connection with an alleged sex video in 2021. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru/belagavi
Budget met expectations of state, says CM; Cong counters

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said that the union budget gave Karnataka nothing even though Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was representing the state in the parliament

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Union budget lays the strong foundation for ‘Amrit Kaal’, with the farsightedness of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and focus on micro to macro-level, aimed at fast-paced development of the nation. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT interview: Perception about UP changing... focus on development-oriented programmes, says Yogi

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The buzzwords in Uttar Pradesh (UP) today are investment and industrialisation

Lucknow, India - Feb. 02, 2023: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interview with Hindustan Times at CM official residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Thursday, February 02, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent
15 cops injured in Jallikattu protests, police begin probe

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

After the protesters — mostly belonging to Gobasandiram area in the district — started pelting stones on the police and vandalising the government vehicles, the Tamil Nadu police had to resort to water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

The situation on the Krishnagiri-Hosur-Bengaluru highway lasted for more than six hours,said the police. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Pregnant woman, husband die after vehicle catches fire

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Three other occupants of the vehicle, who were sitting at the rear, managed to escape following the intervention of local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple – Reesha (26) and Prajith (32) could not escape as their seat belts got entangled.
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
No record of AIADMK’s general council meeting that expelled OPS, EC tells SC

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The director (law) of the ECI, Vijay Kumar Pandey, in the affidavit filed on February 1 stated that bye-laws dated last July “were not taken on record by the answering respondent as the same is under challenge, including the manner and the processing which the amendments were passed in the said meeting, in a number of litigations and counter litigations.”

OPS and EPS became coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK in 2017 following J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Foreigners can also move Indian courts in domestic abuse case, says Madras HC

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The husband had contended that he had obtained an ex-parte decree for divorce as well as custody of their adolescent twin boys from the Circuit Court in Farifax County in the USA.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that Indian courts cannot shut out an independent consideration of the matter just because a foreign court has taken a particular view (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
SC junks plea to stop candidates from contesting from two seats

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Candidates may contest from different seats due to a variety of reasons, noted the bench, adding: “Whether this would further the course of democracy is up to the parliament...absent any manifest arbitrariness in the said provision, we cannot strike it down.”

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
ByUtkarsh Anand
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
