Parliament budget session LIVE: No-confidence motion against Om Birla to dominate; US-Iran war on cards

Parliament Budget session LIVE: The opposition has also demanded a broader discussion on India's foreign policy, the India-US trade deal, and other domestic issues.

Parliament budget session LIVE updates: The second phase of the budget session is set to resume on Monday amid expectations of heated debates and political confrontations, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Key issues that are likely to dominate the session include the ongoing West Asia crisis, India-US trade relations, and disputes over parliamentary conduct. The second half of the session will run until April 2 and is reportedly expected to focus on crucial legislative business, including the passage of the Finance Bill, 2026 and discussions on Demands for Grants for various ministries. Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Om Birla One of the central developments in the Lok Sabha will be the opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Several opposition leaders submitted the notice alleging that Birla acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner while conducting proceedings in the House. Around 118 opposition MPs reportedly signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allegedly preventing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking during earlier proceedings. The resolution will be taken up only if the House grants permission to move it. However, given the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's majority in the Lok Sabha, the motion is widely expected to be defeated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed support for Birla, stating that the Speaker has remained committed to the Constitution and parliamentary democracy while treating all members fairly. Debate likely amid lack of deputy speaker The procedural handling of the motion may pose a challenge because the Lok Sabha currently does not have a deputy speaker. Under normal parliamentary rules, the deputy speaker would preside over proceedings during a motion against the speaker. In the absence of a deputy speaker, Birla may appoint a member from the panel of chairpersons to preside over the debate, with senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal being among the likely choices, HT earlier reported. Historically, only three Lok Sabha speakers, namely G V Mavlankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987, have faced no-confidence motions, all of which were eventually defeated. Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on West Asia crisis External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the "situation in West Asia". The statement comes amid escalating tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28 that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in several West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region. Opposition leaders have demanded a full-fledged debate on the issue. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the government's decision to only allow a statement, saying the opposition should also be allowed to ask questions about India's diplomatic stance, as per ANI. According to PTI, the opposition is also criticising the government's approach toward Iran and the United States, including the US granting "permission" to India to continue purchasing Russian oil. Foreign policy and trade issues expected to surface Apart from the West Asia conflict, opposition parties are also likely to raise concerns regarding the interim India-US trade deal. Rahul Gandhi has described the agreement as "anti-farmer" and accused the government of compromising sovereign interests, HT earlier reported. The opposition has also pointed to the recent 30-day waiver granted by the US "allowing" Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, suggesting that India's energy policy may be under pressure from Washington. Other political flashpoints Several additional political controversies are expected to surface during the session. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, which allegedly resulted in the deletion of nearly 60 lakh names, could become a major flashpoint in the Parliament. Trinamool Congress MPs are likely to raise the issue in the House. Meanwhile, the BJP may counter by highlighting what it described as a "protocol breach" involving President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to West Bengal. Price rise may also be raised by the opposition after the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by ₹60 earlier this month.

