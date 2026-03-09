Parliament budget session LIVE: No-confidence motion against Om Birla to dominate; US-Iran war on cards
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: The second phase of the budget session is set to resume on Monday amid expectations of intense political clashes, with the opposition moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over alleged partisan conduct.
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: The second phase of the budget session is set to resume on Monday amid expectations of heated debates and political confrontations, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Key issues that are likely to dominate the session include the ongoing West Asia crisis, India-US trade relations, and disputes over parliamentary conduct....Read More
The second half of the session will run until April 2 and is reportedly expected to focus on crucial legislative business, including the passage of the Finance Bill, 2026 and discussions on Demands for Grants for various ministries.
Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Om Birla
One of the central developments in the Lok Sabha will be the opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Several opposition leaders submitted the notice alleging that Birla acted in a “blatantly partisan” manner while conducting proceedings in the House.
Around 118 opposition MPs reportedly signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allegedly preventing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking during earlier proceedings.
The resolution will be taken up only if the House grants permission to move it. However, given the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s majority in the Lok Sabha, the motion is widely expected to be defeated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed support for Birla, stating that the Speaker has remained committed to the Constitution and parliamentary democracy while treating all members fairly.
Debate likely amid lack of deputy speaker
The procedural handling of the motion may pose a challenge because the Lok Sabha currently does not have a deputy speaker. Under normal parliamentary rules, the deputy speaker would preside over proceedings during a motion against the speaker.
In the absence of a deputy speaker, Birla may appoint a member from the panel of chairpersons to preside over the debate, with senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal being among the likely choices, HT earlier reported.
Historically, only three Lok Sabha speakers, namely G V Mavlankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987, have faced no-confidence motions, all of which were eventually defeated.
Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on West Asia crisis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the “situation in West Asia”.
The statement comes amid escalating tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28 that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in several West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.
Opposition leaders have demanded a full-fledged debate on the issue. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the government’s decision to only allow a statement, saying the opposition should also be allowed to ask questions about India’s diplomatic stance, as per ANI.
According to PTI, the opposition is also criticising the government’s approach toward Iran and the United States, including the US granting “permission” to India to continue purchasing Russian oil.
Foreign policy and trade issues expected to surface
Apart from the West Asia conflict, opposition parties are also likely to raise concerns regarding the interim India-US trade deal. Rahul Gandhi has described the agreement as “anti-farmer” and accused the government of compromising sovereign interests, HT earlier reported.
The opposition has also pointed to the recent 30-day waiver granted by the US “allowing” Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, suggesting that India’s energy policy may be under pressure from Washington.
Other political flashpoints
Several additional political controversies are expected to surface during the session. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, which allegedly resulted in the deletion of nearly 60 lakh names, could become a major flashpoint in the Parliament.
Trinamool Congress MPs are likely to raise the issue in the House. Meanwhile, the BJP may counter by highlighting what it described as a “protocol breach” involving President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to West Bengal.
Price rise may also be raised by the opposition after the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by ₹60 earlier this month.
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: ‘Pasted statement,’ says Manickam Tagore, demands debate on West Asia crisis
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday criticised the Centre for scheduling only a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the West Asia conflict instead of allowing a full discussion in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session begins.
Calling it a “pasted statement,” Tagore said the situation required accountability from the government given its impact on India’s energy security and the safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf region. “The Gulf region is on the brink. Oil and gas prices are rising. Thousands of Indians working in the region are anxious about their safety and future. This is not a routine situation - it is a matter of India's energy security and the safety of our citizens abroad,” he wrote on X.
Lashing out at the government, he added, “But what do we see from this government? Silence from the Prime Minister. A pasted statement from the External Affairs Minister… India cannot be run through notice-board diplomacy, where a statement is issued and the government walks away from accountability.”
Parliament budget session LIVE: 'Oppn’s existence in danger’, says Dilip Ghosh over no-confidence motion against Birla
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday criticised the opposition for moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing them of political “bankruptcy” and trying to undermine the constitutional system.
Speaking to reporters in West Bengal, Ghosh defended Birla’s functioning as Speaker and said he had always given all MPs a chance to speak in Parliament.
“Every single person, no matter who the opponent is, MPs stand up in Parliament and praise the Speaker Om Birla. I have also seen him for five years, and he has not refused anyone. He gives everyone a chance. These parties have become so bankrupt that they are lagging behind in every election,” Ghosh said.
Claiming that opposition parties were struggling politically, he added, “Their existence is in danger, hence they are ready to cross any limit.”
(ANI)
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: Co-confidence move against speaker, West Asia crisis | What to expect
Parliament budget session LIVE updates: The second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session will begin at 11am on Monday with the opposition moving a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over allegations of partisan conduct.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to brief the House on the escalating crisis in West Asia after US-Israel strikes on Iran.
Opposition parties are also expected to raise issues related to India’s foreign policy and the India-US trade deal.
Meanwhile, the government is aiming to move forward with key legislative business, including the Finance Bill, 2026.
