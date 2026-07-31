Parliament clears Vande Mataram bill, to be sent to President for assent

A bill elevating the national song to the same status as the national anthem was passed in the Lok Sabha with minimal discussion amid heavy disruption by the Opposition and a hurried debate that limited the participation of lawmakers.

The Vande Mataram bill makes any obstruction or insult to the national song a criminal offence, proposing a jail term of up to three years and a fine for offenders. (Sansad TV)

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The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by a voice vote after just 14 minutes of debate that saw only three MPs — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s K Kanimozhi and A Raja, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sambit Patra – speak briefly on the bill.

The legislation, cleared by the Rajya Sabha on July 29, will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

What does the bill say?

The bill makes any obstruction or insult to the national song a criminal offence, proposing a jail term of up to three years and a fine for offenders. The law currently safeguards the national flag, the national anthem and the Constitution.

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{{^usCountry}} The move came amid celebrations for the 150th year of Vande Mataram, months after the Centre made the rendition of all six stanzas of the song mandatory, as against the decades-old practice of singing the first two stanzas that were adopted as the national song in 1950. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move came amid celebrations for the 150th year of Vande Mataram, months after the Centre made the rendition of all six stanzas of the song mandatory, as against the decades-old practice of singing the first two stanzas that were adopted as the national song in 1950. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP member Sandhya Ray, who presided over the House during the passage of the bill, blamed the disruptions for the short debate. “All of us wanted a good debate. But the disruptions made it difficult. Speakers from both sides could not give their full speech,” she told HT.

‘Hindutva agenda’

This is the first bill passed amid din in this session. A senior Opposition leader said they fear the government would push through more bills as the Opposition wants debate on the Ram Mandir donation controversy and accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of pellet gun use and violence against student protestors in Delhi.

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“This is a Hindutva agenda being brought in under the guise of nationalism. It has been brought against the people of this country, against the citizens of this country, and against federalism. You cannot impose nationalism by bringing a law. This bill is against federalism. This song goes against secularism,” Kanimozhi said.

“The founding fathers had the wisdom to limit the song to only two stanzas. You are trying to polarise the country by making it compulsory and putting criminal charges. This is not nationalism. It is undemocratic to pass the bill amid din and without discussion,” she added, arguing that the government was disrespecting Tamil Nadu and other states that have their own song.

‘Bill is for Indian pride’

Patra pointed out that the bill came amid the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. “We had a fruitful debate on how Vande Mataram could be given protection through law. I have to say with sorrow that while we are discussing the bill, there are protests. Those who don’t understand the country, have resorted to shouting,” Patra said.

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Raja, moving an amendment, called it a “very dangerous day” for Parliament.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, who piloted the legislation, hailed it as a homage to India’s soul, cultural awareness and the freedom struggle. “This bill is for Indian pride, not against any state and ideology. BJP-NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government respects state songs. We only ask that when the national anthem is sung, the national song be also sung alongside,” he said later.