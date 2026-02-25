Parliament committee votes to condemn shirtless protest by Youth Congress

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, led by Nishikant Dubey, passed a resolution appreciating the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit, describing the event as a grand success, while it condemned shirtless protests by the Youth Congress workers at the event. Indian Youth Congress workers stage a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (@IYC)

The resolution, pushed by Dubey, however, also united the Opposition parties as six Opposition lawmakers from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and DMK voted against the resolution. According to a functionary, the resolution on the AI summit was passed as 10 MPs voted in its favour.

“The Committee would like to place on record its appreciation for successfully organising the India AI Impact Summit by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India,” the statement issued by Dubey said in the first meeting of the panel after the AI summit.

The Committee also condemned the “unfortunate incident” that occurred at the venue of the India AI Summit on February 20.

Dubey later added that “The summit was led by the Prime Minister, and it was more successful than France... From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman, everyone came... But what did you (Opposition) do?... So, when our meeting started today, a senior member of the BJP said that first, there should be a discussion on this... The resolution, which was passed, praised the PM and the 200 billion investments that Google has committed. We condemned the people who created the uproar at the summit.”

The BJP MP argued that while the BJP had protested against the corruption of the Commonwealth Games, “we all went to participate in the Commonwealth Games... When it was over, after that we protested.”

Passage of a resolution through voting is a rare occurrence in a standing committee.