Parliament: Debate on price rise in Rajya Sabha today

Discussion in Rajya Sabha on rising prices of essential commodities will take place on Tuesday. 16 leaders in the Upper House including TMC MP Derek O’Brien, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TRS MP Keshava Rao, Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha will raise the issue.

Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha on price rise.

On Tuesday, the opposition also plans to raise the Jharkhand situation in light of three Congress MLAs who were found with ₹49 lakh in Kolkata.

The Congress suspended the three lawmakers and alleged a plot by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to derail the coalition government in Jharkhand run by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress.

In the Lok Sabha, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav will be laying The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing. The Bill amends the previous 1972 act by increasing the species protected under the law along with including flora, fauna and water bodies under its protection, reported media channels.

