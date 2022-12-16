Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash
Live

Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:14 PM IST

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash.
Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops has yet again trigger more disruptions in Parliament on Friday after both houses saw several adjournments this week. The opposition has been accusing the government of refusing a discussion on the matter.

On Thursday, opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walkout following Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's response to the questions on petrol price rise. Discussions on women's safety, petrol price hike are among the other issues that are likely to take place on the eighth day of the winter session.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills have on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 16, 2022 04:14 PM IST

    Lok Sabha discusses welfare measures for anganwadi workers

    Discussion on resolution regarding welfare measures for anganwadi workers & anganwadi helpers continues in #LokSabha

  • Dec 16, 2022 03:14 PM IST

    Irani, Chowdhury spar over use of word 'gentleman' in Lok Sabha

    Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a spat in Lok Sabha on Friday over the use of the word 'gentleman'. While responding to a supplementary question by Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD on fortified food for children, Irani referred to him as "gentleman" which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as "honourable member".

  • Dec 16, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Both Houses resume proceeding

    BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav speaks in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

  • Dec 16, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:20 pm

    The Lower House is adjourned followed by an extensive Question Hour.

  • Dec 16, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm

    Deputy chairman adjourned the Upper House after completing the Question Hour. 

  • Dec 16, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha resumes proceeding

    The Upper House gets back in session after a brief cooling down period amid protests by the Opposition.

  • Dec 16, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    Congress MPs stage protest in RS demanding over border clash

    Congress MPs troop into the well of the Upper House demanding a debate on the border situation with China.

  • Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

    Deputy Chairman of Upper House adjourned proceedings till noon followed by disruptions by the Opposition.

  • Dec 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    We are not given chance to speak: LoP in RS Kharge

    Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raises his voice against the Indo-China border clash issue. He said the Opposition is not given a chance to speak.

  • Dec 16, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks on coverage under Ayushman Bharat Yojna

  • Dec 16, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Both Houses begin proceedings

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh began proceedings in both Houses.

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:46 AM IST

    The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in LS on Thursday

    The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. It was introduced in the Lower House by Union tribal afairs minister Arjun Munda.

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    Over 11 crore household lavatories constructed so far: Govt

    Since October 2, 2014, more than 11 crore individual household lavatories have been constructed so far under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen): Prahlad Patel, MoS (Jal Shakti) informed Lok Sabha on Thursday

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:07 AM IST

    Congress MP demands PM Modi to give statement on border clash

    Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China; also asks the Chairman to ask the Prime Minister and the Government to make a statement on the issue.

  • Dec 16, 2022 09:58 AM IST

    Congress MP gives notice to discuss the unemployment in the country

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the unemployment in the country.

  • Dec 16, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    AAP MP gives notice in RS to discuss stringent punishment for culprits in sacrilege incidents

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the amendments in laws to ensure stringent punishment to culprits in sacrilege incidents.

  • Dec 16, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss border clash

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 16, 2022 09:49 AM IST

    DCW chief demands a discussion on women's safety issues

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament winter session parliament session + 1 more

Kejriwal's jab at PM as US capital Washington, D.C. makes public buses free

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:09 PM IST

The AP report was headlined - Washington D.C. is making public buses free forever.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to Modi jibe

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:08 PM IST

'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to Modi jibe

'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to Modi jibe
'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to Modi jibe

Vijay Diwas: Army celebrates 51 years of India's victory in 1971 war

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Over 3,000 Indian soldiers were killed in the war, which stretched over 13 days. Around 93,000 Pakistan soldiers laid their arms down before the Indian forces. It is marked as the largest military surrender after the second world war. The day is hailed as Vijay Diwas.

A special event was organised by the Army's Eastern Command which was attended by delegates from Bangladesh.(ANI)
A special event was organised by the Army's Eastern Command which was attended by delegates from Bangladesh.(ANI)

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on phone: Kremlin

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:06 PM IST

The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

PM Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold talks on the sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand in September. (Twitter@PMOIndia)
PM Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold talks on the sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand in September. (Twitter@PMOIndia)

Glad to see Bachchan, SRK take lead: Amid Pathaan row, Shiv Sena MP says this

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Controversies around movies are built for political purposes and its high time to break the silence, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said praising Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's statements at Kolkata International Film Festival.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan both touched on the issues of censorship and social media trends amid the raging controversy over Pathaan.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan both touched on the issues of censorship and social media trends amid the raging controversy over Pathaan.

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST

The warship is packed with a plethora of sophisticated sensors, modern radar and weapons systems such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles, according to the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.(MINT_PRINT)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.(MINT_PRINT)

‘Woeful infrastructure, lack of toilets’: Karnataka prisons report reveals

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:46 PM IST

From the creation of special sections demarcated for transgender persons in prisons to setting up of a central prison as mental health establishment, are some of the recommendations made in a report titled, ‘Inside Karnataka Prisons’, published by Karnataka state legal services authority and commonwealth human rights initiative (CHRI)

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

J&K firing: BJP demands compensation for kin of those killed in Rajouri

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:39 PM IST

This development comes after two civilians were killed and another injured in an alleged firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Friday

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the incident as a ‘serious issue’. (ANI image)
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the incident as a ‘serious issue’. (ANI image)

'Bilawal, my family chose right side': BJP leader's retort to Pak's jibe

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:53 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala gave a point-by-point rebuttal to Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on PM Modi and said he is thankful as an Indian Muslim that his family chose the right side.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala posted a reply to Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi and RSS.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala posted a reply to Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi and RSS.

'We have solved...': Punjab Police reveal details of Tarn Taran RPG attack

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 02:25 PM IST

Tarn Taran police station attack: This is the second such incident in Punjab in the past seven months, after an RPG was launched at Punjab Police's intelligence HQ in Mohali in May.

Windows are seen broken after a low-intensity blast at Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran in Punjab. (ANI)
Windows are seen broken after a low-intensity blast at Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran in Punjab. (ANI)

Shashi Tharoor injured 'in action', sprains ankle after missing step at Parl

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:15 PM IST

The winter session of Parliament that began December 7 will have a total of 17 working days, during which the government plans to introduce 16 new Bills.

Shashi Tharoor after sustaining injuries on left foot on Thursday at Parliament building, Delhi.(Shashi Tharoor)
Shashi Tharoor after sustaining injuries on left foot on Thursday at Parliament building, Delhi.(Shashi Tharoor)

'No compensation': Nitish on Bihar hooch deaths, tragedy; BJP's protest march

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:10 PM IST

CM Nitish Kumar said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor.

said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor. (PTI)
said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor. (PTI)

‘National people’s movement’: Cong Prez Kharge on 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The yatra has so far traversed across 42 districts and eight states with over 730 kilometres still left to cover

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing media persons in this file image. (PTI imaghe)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing media persons in this file image. (PTI imaghe)

Air India pilots write to Tata management over long work hours, pilot shortage

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 01:38 PM IST

HT has learnt that while the industry standard is to pay pilots for a minimum of 70-80 hours of flying, Tata group-owned Air India has a fixed pay of only 20 hours and pilots are paid on the ‘more you fly- the more you earn’ basis

The pilots have also raised the issue of denials and cancellation of the leaves by the management (Representative Photo)
The pilots have also raised the issue of denials and cancellation of the leaves by the management (Representative Photo)

Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala seeks bail after DNA test revelation - Report

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: A forensic analysis report has confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father has matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi.

Shradha Walkar, 27, was murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at a flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area. (HT Photo)
Shradha Walkar, 27, was murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at a flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area. (HT Photo)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out