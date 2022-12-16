Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash
The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.
The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops has yet again trigger more disruptions in Parliament on Friday after both houses saw several adjournments this week. The opposition has been accusing the government of refusing a discussion on the matter.
On Thursday, opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walkout following Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's response to the questions on petrol price rise. Discussions on women's safety, petrol price hike are among the other issues that are likely to take place on the eighth day of the winter session.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 16, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Lok Sabha discusses welfare measures for anganwadi workers
Discussion on resolution regarding welfare measures for anganwadi workers & anganwadi helpers continues in #LokSabha
Dec 16, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Irani, Chowdhury spar over use of word 'gentleman' in Lok Sabha
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a spat in Lok Sabha on Friday over the use of the word 'gentleman'. While responding to a supplementary question by Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD on fortified food for children, Irani referred to him as "gentleman" which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as "honourable member".
Dec 16, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Both Houses resume proceeding
BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav speaks in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Dec 16, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:20 pm
The Lower House is adjourned followed by an extensive Question Hour.
Dec 16, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm
Deputy chairman adjourned the Upper House after completing the Question Hour.
Dec 16, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Rajya Sabha resumes proceeding
The Upper House gets back in session after a brief cooling down period amid protests by the Opposition.
Dec 16, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Congress MPs stage protest in RS demanding over border clash
Congress MPs troop into the well of the Upper House demanding a debate on the border situation with China.
Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
Deputy Chairman of Upper House adjourned proceedings till noon followed by disruptions by the Opposition.
Dec 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST
We are not given chance to speak: LoP in RS Kharge
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raises his voice against the Indo-China border clash issue. He said the Opposition is not given a chance to speak.
Dec 16, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks on coverage under Ayushman Bharat Yojna
Dec 16, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Both Houses begin proceedings
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh began proceedings in both Houses.
Dec 16, 2022 10:46 AM IST
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in LS on Thursday
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. It was introduced in the Lower House by Union tribal afairs minister Arjun Munda.
Dec 16, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Over 11 crore household lavatories constructed so far: Govt
Since October 2, 2014, more than 11 crore individual household lavatories have been constructed so far under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen): Prahlad Patel, MoS (Jal Shakti) informed Lok Sabha on Thursday
Dec 16, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Congress MP demands PM Modi to give statement on border clash
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China; also asks the Chairman to ask the Prime Minister and the Government to make a statement on the issue.
Dec 16, 2022 09:58 AM IST
Congress MP gives notice to discuss the unemployment in the country
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the unemployment in the country.
Dec 16, 2022 09:57 AM IST
AAP MP gives notice in RS to discuss stringent punishment for culprits in sacrilege incidents
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the amendments in laws to ensure stringent punishment to culprits in sacrilege incidents.
Dec 16, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss border clash
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
Dec 16, 2022 09:49 AM IST
