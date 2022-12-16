Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Upper House over Indo-China border clash

The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops has yet again trigger more disruptions in Parliament on Friday after both houses saw several adjournments this week. The opposition has been accusing the government of refusing a discussion on the matter.

On Thursday, opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walkout following Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's response to the questions on petrol price rise. Discussions on women's safety, petrol price hike are among the other issues that are likely to take place on the eighth day of the winter session.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills have on the Centre's agenda in this session.