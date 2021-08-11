Parliament LIVE: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is in its final week and, on Wednesday, is likely to be adjourned sine die, ahead of the scheduled final sitting on August 13. The session has seen Opposition MPs in both houses -- the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- take on the Union government over a host of issues, including the mishandling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the three farm laws, and the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal.

On Tuesday, however, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, which will give states power to prepare their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

The monsoon session commenced on July 19.