Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today
Parliament building in Delhi (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Parliament building in Delhi (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Live

Parliament LIVE: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

Parliament LIVE: The ongoing monsoon is likely to be adjourned sine die today, two days before the scheduled last sitting.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is in its final week and, on Wednesday, is likely to be adjourned sine die, ahead of the scheduled final sitting on August 13. The session has seen Opposition MPs in both houses -- the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- take on the Union government over a host of issues, including the mishandling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the three farm laws, and the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal.

On Tuesday, however, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, which will give states power to prepare their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

The monsoon session commenced on July 19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    Congress gives adjournment motion in LS over fuel prices

    Congress' Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of rising fuel prices.

  • AUG 11, 2021 09:09 AM IST

    Congress gives adjournment motion in LS over Pegasus issue

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus project' media report.

  • AUG 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST

    Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

    Floor leaders of Opposition parties of both houses scheduled to take place today in chamber of Rajya Sabha's leader of the Opposition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament monsoon session
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 485,056,507 samples were tested up to August 10, of which, 1,777,962 samples were tested yesterday.(HT File photo)
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 485,056,507 samples were tested up to August 10, of which, 1,777,962 samples were tested yesterday.(HT File photo)
india news

India's daily Covid-19 tally rises to 38,353; active cases lowest in 140 days

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • With the new cases, the cumulative tally of India has reached 32,036,511. The number of active cases dipped to 386,351, the lowest in 140 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates (R) and his wife Melinda listen to the speech by French President Francois Hollande, prior to being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates (R) and his wife Melinda listen to the speech by French President Francois Hollande, prior to being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool/File Photo (REUTERS)
india news

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide technical support to Bihar govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Officials said this has been done to improve the reach, coverage, quality, and programme components of health, nutrition and sanitation services, agricultural productivity, financial inclusion and gender equality to ensure progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2030
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image used only for representative purpose
Image used only for representative purpose
india news

ATM installed in Meghalaya hospital where inventor was born in 1925

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The automated teller machine was installed at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in Delhi (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Parliament building in Delhi (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Parliament LIVE: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: The ongoing monsoon is likely to be adjourned sine die today, two days before the scheduled last sitting.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.