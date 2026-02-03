Parliament LIVE: NDA leaders arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting, Congress meeting at 10:30am
Parliament LIVE updates: Ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha on Monday after LoP Rahul Gandhi mentioned ex-Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir when he sought to quote the book on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Parliament LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha will resume today after Monday's proceedings were hampered by uproar over former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished ‘memoir’ as Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, cited it while targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 3 pm, then 4 pm and subsequently was adjourned for the day as Gandhi insisted on speaking about a specific matter related to the 2020 border standoff with China, citing Naravane's memoir....Read More
Chaotic scenes unfolded in the lower House as BJP members strongly objected to his remarks, saying he was speaking outside the rules of the House.
Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh objected to the mention of the book, and argued that only formally published material could be quoted in the House.
Amid the ruckus, Congress Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to hold a meeting at 10.30 am in the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, the NDA leaders have also started arriving at Parliament Annexe Building for the Parliamentary Party meeting.
Row over Naravane's ‘memoir’ and repeated adjournments
The mention of Naravane's book was made in the Lok Sabha when Gandhi sought to quote from his unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
The move quickly led to a backlash from BJP leaders who accused Gandhi of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces. Gandhi said that the government is ‘afraid’ of a line that he wanted to quote from Naravane's memoir, affirming that he would quote the same in the Rajya Sabha.
The BJP alleged that the leader undermined the dignity of the House and hurt the sentiment of Indian soldiers with his false allegations. Several BJP leaders demanded Gandhi to stop “speaking the language of anti-India elements”. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, did not allow Gandhi to raise the issue. Following the ruckus, the House was adjourned twice and later for the day as heated exchanges took place between the members of the ruling and opposition parties.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demoralise the armed forces. "Our party initiated the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. All of us were seated to hear the speech of LoP Rahul Gandhi. But right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity of a book is not clearly mentioned. Defence Minister and all of us said that the House will function as per rules and one should speak as per rules...One cannot challenge the Chair. Even after the ruling of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rahul Gandhi kept repeating the same mistake...He wasted half an hour, violated rules and kept saying the same thing. He started speaking on the China border...Can the Congress party bring back the landmass that was captured by China in 1959 and 1962?... Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," Rijiju was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised the Opposition for allegedly habitually raising unauthenticated and sensitive issues in Parliament that undermine the nation and for speaking negatively about India abroad.Shinde said the House functions under established rules and laws, urging restraint on matters that could affect national interest. "The opposition needs to understand that this House functions according to rules and laws... When sensitive issues are discussed here, issues that haven't been published anywhere else, that haven't been authenticated by anyone, issues that are against their own country, it has become his habit to raise such matters in Parliament. It has become his habit to go outside and speak ill of India," Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
After the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the first time in the day on Monday, Congress leaders started arriving at Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary office for a meeting, news agency ANI reported. After Gandhi arrived in his office, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also arrived. Priyanka Gandhi, who had left the Parliament premises, was requested to come back. Party general secretary KC Venugopal also arrived, but the arrival of party MP Shashi Tharoor came as a surprise to political observers. Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi also arrived for the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes. This is the first time Tharoor has attended a meeting with Rahul Gandhi since his meeting last week with Gandhi and Kharge.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday. In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday cleared the air over his recent comments on the government's handling of the 2020 China border clash, which led to an uproar in the Lok Sabha.
The Raebareli MP clarified that this is the perspective of former Army Chief, referring to Gen (retd) M M Naravane and his unpublished memoir.
“This is not me, this is what the Army Chief (former) has written in a book,” Gandhi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Rahul Gandhi further said that the book is not being allowed to be published and called it “languishing”.
“Why are they so scared of the Army Chief's perspective? Why are they so scared of what the Army Chief has to say?” Gandhi added.
Rahul Gandhi's reference to Naravane's book led to a chaos in the Lok Sabha and the House was first adjourned till 3 pm, then 4 pm and subsequently was adjourned for the day on Monday.
The ruckus continued for nearly 50 minutes after Rahul Gandhi referred to Naravane's book. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla constantly said that no book or newspaper clipping could be quoted on a matter not related to the proceedings of the House, and Gandhi insisted that the document was authenticated and he could quote from it.
In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said he would want to respond to charges levelled against Congress by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on nationalism. After this, he began quoting from what he said was the "memoir" of ex-army chief MM Naravane talking about the India-China conflict of 2020. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah strongly objected to this and asked him to clarify whether the book had been published.
Parliament LIVE updates: LoP Rahul Gandhi cited ex-army chief MM Naravane's book in the Lok Sabha as he sought to quote from his unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh. This prompted a backlash from BJP leaders who accused Gandhi of misleading the Lok Sabha and belittling the armed forces, while Gandhi said that the government was ‘afraid’ of a line that he wanted to quote from Naravane's memoir, affirming that he would quote the same in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress party's Lok Sabha MPs will hold a meeting today at 10:30 am in the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes day after ruckus in the Parliament as LoP Rahul Gandhi referred to former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.