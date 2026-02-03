Parliament LIVE: NDA leaders arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting, Congress meeting at 10:30am

Chaotic scenes unfolded in the lower House as BJP members strongly objected to his remarks, saying he was speaking outside the rules of the House.

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh objected to the mention of the book, and argued that only formally published material could be quoted in the House.

Amid the ruckus, Congress Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to hold a meeting at 10.30 am in the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, the NDA leaders have also started arriving at Parliament Annexe Building for the Parliamentary Party meeting.

Row over Naravane's ‘memoir’ and repeated adjournments

The mention of Naravane's book was made in the Lok Sabha when Gandhi sought to quote from his unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The move quickly led to a backlash from BJP leaders who accused Gandhi of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces. Gandhi said that the government is ‘afraid’ of a line that he wanted to quote from Naravane's memoir, affirming that he would quote the same in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP alleged that the leader undermined the dignity of the House and hurt the sentiment of Indian soldiers with his false allegations. Several BJP leaders demanded Gandhi to stop “speaking the language of anti-India elements”. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, did not allow Gandhi to raise the issue. Following the ruckus, the House was adjourned twice and later for the day as heated exchanges took place between the members of the ruling and opposition parties.