Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings underway

Parliament will reconvene to discuss Union Budget 2023 after both houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to protests and outrage from both sides. While the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to retract comments he made in London, the opposition demanded a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani issue.

The second half of the Union Budget 2023 began on Monday, after the first half was plagued by numerous delays due to a variety of issues, with the Adani-Hidenburg controversy dominating the headlines.

Today's agenda in Parliament, March 15

In Lok Sabha

1. Committee Reports Report of the Joint Committee on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

2. Bill for Introduction The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023

3. Financial Business Discussion and voting on the following:

(i) Budget 2023-24 for J&K

(ii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 (Second Batch)

(iii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 for J&K

In Rajya Sabha

1. Committee Reports Standing Committees to present reports on Demands for Grants 2023-24

2. Discussion on the Working of Ministries for:

(i) Ministry of Skill Development and

(ii) Entrepreneurship Ministry of Textiles