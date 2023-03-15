Home / India News / Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings underway
Live

Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings underway

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Union Budget session 2023: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet again to continue discussion. While Finance Bill is government's top priority, the opposition intends to bring up issues such as allegations against the Adani group and use of central agencies towards the BJP's political adversaries.

The second leg of Budget session is underway in Parliament.
The second leg of Budget session is underway in Parliament.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Parliament will reconvene to discuss Union Budget 2023 after both houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to protests and outrage from both sides. While the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to retract comments he made in London, the opposition demanded a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani issue.

The second half of the Union Budget 2023 began on Monday, after the first half was plagued by numerous delays due to a variety of issues, with the Adani-Hidenburg controversy dominating the headlines.

Today's agenda in Parliament, March 15

In Lok Sabha

1. Committee Reports Report of the Joint Committee on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

2. Bill for Introduction The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023

3. Financial Business Discussion and voting on the following:

(i) Budget 2023-24 for J&K

(ii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 (Second Batch)

(iii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 for J&K

In Rajya Sabha

1. Committee Reports Standing Committees to present reports on Demands for Grants 2023-24

2. Discussion on the Working of Ministries for:

(i) Ministry of Skill Development and

(ii) Entrepreneurship Ministry of Textiles

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Opposition to march to ED office demanding probe on the Adani issue

    Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate's office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue, PTI reported.

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Lok Sabha session adjourned till 2pm as ruckus continues.

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Lok Sabha session begins

    Lok Sabha resumed after a day adjournment on Tuesday.

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha session resumes 

    Rajya Sabha resumed after a day adjournment on Tuesday.

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)" to investigate the Adani Group matter.

  • Mar 15, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Parliamentary committee raises concern over long queues at Delhi, Mumbai airports

    Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Ministry of Civil Aviation should focus on the expansion of terminals including the enhancement of the number of check-in counters and security check gates to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers, ANI reports.

  • Mar 15, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    Congress-led opposition parties planning for parliament session 

  • Mar 15, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Lok Sabha session today

    Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi today from abroad. He is likely to attend Parliament today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament rajya sabha lok sabha budget 2023 + 2 more

Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad today, may attend Parliament: Report

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:57 AM IST

During his interactions in the United Kingdom, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the structures of democracy in India are under attack and there is a full-scale assault on the country's institutions. He also told the British MPs that microphones are ‘turned off’ in Lok Sabha when an opposition MP raises important issues.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament.(Twitter/ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story

Land-for-job case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi arrive at Delhi court, hearing shortly

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, along with 14 others are set to appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday in connection with land-for-job scam case.

Former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

Parliament live updates: LS adjourned till 2pm, RS proceedings underway

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Union Budget session 2023: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet again to continue discussion. While Finance Bill is government's top priority, the opposition intends to bring up issues such as allegations against the Adani group and use of central agencies towards the BJP's political adversaries.

The second leg of Budget session is underway in Parliament.
ByHT News Desk

98 civilians, security personnel killed last year in Maoist violence: Govt

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:16 AM IST

In 2010, 1005 civilians and security personnel were killed in Maoist violence, ministry of state for home Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday.

The Left-wing insurgency has been waning. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

‘Democracy not in peril…': BJP's fresh attack on Rahul amid Parliament showdown

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 10:15 AM IST

On Tuesday, Parliament was adjourned for the day due to the standoff between the BJP and the Congress over Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. The BJP is insisting that Gandhi offer a public apology for his remarks delivered in the UK.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani. (HT file)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story

PIB fact check unit responsible for monitoring fake news: Govt tells Parliament

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Anurag Thakur mentioned that the Press Council of India (PCI) had framed “Norms of Journalistic Conduct” which cross-checked various parameters to verify if a print article violated any ethical norms

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit was established in 2019. (Representative file image)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

SEBI empowered to frame rules and update them as required: Govt tells Parliament

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 09:50 AM IST

SEBI is empowered to frame appropriate regulations and update them, as and when required, in response to the dynamic nature of the markets and the new types of behavior that the market exhibits

SEBI was constituted as a non-statutory body on April 12, 1988 through a resolution of the government of India. (Representative file image)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

24% inmates in UP jails are Dalits, 45% OBCs as on 2021: Govt tells Parliament

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 09:40 AM IST

As on 2021, there were 90,606 undertrial prisoners in the state of UP of which 21,942 belonged to SC community, 4,657 belonged to ST community and 41,678 belonged to OBC category

The government also shared initiatives it has undertaken to stop undertrials from languishing in jail. (Representative file image)
ByShweta Mudaliar
Close Story

Scindia meets ITBP personnel in Uttarakhand’s Dharali

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Scindia also addressed a public meeting and said that the dream of holistic and inclusive development of border villages will soon be fulfilled through the Vibrant Villages Programme

Union minister for civil aviation and steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia in Uttarakhand’s Dharali. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Morning brief: Fed faces flak for ‘missing’ warning signs amid SVB crisis

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A customer is escorted into the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Recruitment for 5151 vacancies in ITBP underway: Govt

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The recruitment is separate from seven new battalions the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is to raise over the next three years

The ITBP guards the 3,488 km India-China border. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

7 non-BJP states yet to ink MoUs under PM-SHRI scheme: Officials

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 08:27 AM IST

The Centre last week reached out to authorities in seven states and UTs, mainly Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand, urging them to adopt the scheme

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

8-year-old boy falls in borewell in MP, rescue ops underway for over 15 hours

india news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 06:49 AM IST

Efforts are ongoing to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.(ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED on March 24

india news
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Breaking news, March 15, 2023 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out