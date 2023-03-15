Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings underway
Union Budget session 2023: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet again to continue discussion. While Finance Bill is government's top priority, the opposition intends to bring up issues such as allegations against the Adani group and use of central agencies towards the BJP's political adversaries.
Parliament will reconvene to discuss Union Budget 2023 after both houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to protests and outrage from both sides. While the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to retract comments he made in London, the opposition demanded a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani issue.
The second half of the Union Budget 2023 began on Monday, after the first half was plagued by numerous delays due to a variety of issues, with the Adani-Hidenburg controversy dominating the headlines.
Today's agenda in Parliament, March 15
In Lok Sabha
1. Committee Reports Report of the Joint Committee on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
2. Bill for Introduction The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023
3. Financial Business Discussion and voting on the following:
(i) Budget 2023-24 for J&K
(ii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 (Second Batch)
(iii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 for J&K
In Rajya Sabha
1. Committee Reports Standing Committees to present reports on Demands for Grants 2023-24
2. Discussion on the Working of Ministries for:
(i) Ministry of Skill Development and
(ii) Entrepreneurship Ministry of Textiles
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Opposition to march to ED office demanding probe on the Adani issue
Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate's office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue, PTI reported.
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Lok Sabha session adjourned till 2pm as ruckus continues.
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:05 AM IST
Lok Sabha session begins
Lok Sabha resumed after a day adjournment on Tuesday.
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Rajya Sabha session resumes
Rajya Sabha resumed after a day adjournment on Tuesday.
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Adani issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)" to investigate the Adani Group matter.
-
Mar 15, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Parliamentary committee raises concern over long queues at Delhi, Mumbai airports
Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Ministry of Civil Aviation should focus on the expansion of terminals including the enhancement of the number of check-in counters and security check gates to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers, ANI reports.
-
Mar 15, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Congress-led opposition parties planning for parliament session
-
Mar 15, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Lok Sabha session today
Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi today from abroad. He is likely to attend Parliament today. Read more