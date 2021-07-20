Highlights: Health minister speaks in Rajya Sabha on Covid-19 situation
A day after a stormy start, Parliament proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday witnessed high-voltage protests over the Pegasus hacking reports with the Opposition training guns at the government. Alongside, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to counter the Opposition’s allegations of the government’s lackluster Covid response and the availability of vaccines in the country.
The first day of Parliament's monsoon session saw ruckus over the targetting of prominent leaders, journalists, politicians via Israeli phone hacking software, reported by an international investigative consortium.
At least 38 Indian journalists, including three current Hindustan Times staffers and one from sister publication Mint, were among 180 journalists potentially targeted worldwide, including Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf, and reporters from the Wall Street Journal, CNN, New York Times, and Le Monde.
While the government has denied the reports of hacking, opposition leaders have sought the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah, saying he should immediately resign as he "does not deserve" to occupy the position he holds.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:13 PM
'Didn't tell anyone to show less number of deaths'
Centre compiles and publishes the data sent in by state governments. Our work is to publish that data, and nothing else. We haven't told anyone to show less numbers of deaths or less positive cases. There's no reason for that. PM had said the same in meetings with CMs: Mansukh Mandaviya
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:58 PM
Many states have 10-15 lakh vaccine doses, says health minister
When there's need to work together & implementation has to be done by the states, at that time we never said that this state failed or that state didn't do this. I don't want to do politics but many states have 10-15 lakh doses of vaccines with them, I have data: Union health minister Mandaviya
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:24 PM
All of us should decide we won't let a third wave hit country: Health minister
"When we speak of the third wave, the 130 crore people should make a collective decision that we won't let a third wave hit our country. Our resolution and PM Modi's guidance can save us from a third wave," says Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:00 PM
No reports of concealing of deaths by states/UTs: MoS (Health)
There are no reports of concealing of death by the states/UTs. However, some of the states based on the reconciliation of mortality data have revised their figures: MoS (Health) Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:35 PM
Health secretary to brief Parliament floor leaders on Covid-19 at 6pm
Union health secretary to brief Parliament floor leaders on Covid-19 at 6pm; Congress, Akali Dal to skip briefing.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:05 PM
Why are you hiding data on Covid deaths, Sanjay Raut questions govt
Why is the government hiding the data. Tell us, how many people have lost their lives due to Covid. Reports say more deaths than government's official figures: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:35 PM
SAD to boycott PM Modi's briefing on Covid-19: Sukhbir Badal
Today, Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on Covid-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:07 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till July 22
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Thursday.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:52 PM
BJD MPs meet Piyush Goyal to discuss functioning of RS
BJD MPs and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal hold discussions regarding the proceedings of the House during Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:03 PM
Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned for the third time amid uproar by YSR Congress members demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
When the Upper House reconvened at 1 PM after two adjournments, YSR Congress members led by V Vijaysai Reddy trooped in the well shouting slogans, "We want justice. We want special status to Andhra Pradesh
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:01 PM
Salute people who ran 'oxygen langar' in Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge
I pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors including doctors andparamedics. I salute people who helped others by running 'oxygen langer' in Delhi during second wave of Covid-19. I also want to salute plasma donors, who came out in support: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:43 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes amid uproar by YSR Congress over demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 12:03 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1pm
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:20 AM
Opposition to decide on attending PM Modi meet
Opposition parties to meet at 2pm to decide on attending PM brief on Covid-19 today.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:12 AM
House adjourned amid opposition uproar
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition. While the upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12pm.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:38 AM
BJP holds meeting with all MPs in Parliament
The ruling-BJP on Tuesday called for a meeting with all MPs in the parliament. The meeting went on briefly and ended around 10:30am.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:36 AM
Will raise Pegasus in Parliament today: Kharge
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue of hacking in the Pegasus controversy will be raised today in the Parliament. "We will raise this (Pegasus) issue... Nobody is obstructing nation's development, it's them (BJP) who have obstructed it. They have earned lakhs and crores of money by imposing cess, hiking fuel price, wasting money on projects."
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:31 AM
Conduct 'presentation on Covid-19 and vaccination' in House: CPI (M) to Govt
Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP and floor leader Elaram Kareem on Monday wrote a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, demanding the government to conduct a "presentation on Covid-19 and vaccination" in the presence of all floor leaders of political parties and MPs.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:11 AM
Shripad Naik takes charge as Minister of State for Ministry of Tourism
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:43 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah reach Parliament
PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah arrive at Parliament on the second day of the monsoon session.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:42 AM
Congress to discuss Pegasus Project
Congress Lok Sabha members to meet at Congress Parliamentary Party ffice today at 10.30 am to chalk out the floor strategy on the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media reports, reports ANI.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:42 AM
Congress MP gives Adjournment motion notice over Pegasus
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:21 AM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:21 AM
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to address floor leaders on Covid-19 situation
The Union health secretary will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.