Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for today amid ruckus over price rise and GST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members walked up to the Well of the House and started raising slogans.
Opposition MPs protest in Rajya Sabha and walk up to the Well of the House over inflation and GST rate hikes.(ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday following disruption by Congress MPs over issues such as price rise and GST. Earlier, several newly elected members of the Upper House took oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members walked up to the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," Naidu said as he adjourned the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha also paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.

Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

In the Lok Sabha, the session began with obituary references and new members taking oath, and was then adjourned till 2 pm so members could vote in the presidential poll.

As the House met for the first time in the Monsoon session of Parliament, three MPs, including veteran Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla then read out obituary references to three foreign leaders, including Abe, and eight former members who passed away recently.

(With inputs from agencies)

rajya sabha lok sabha monsoon parliament venkaiah naidu + 3 more
