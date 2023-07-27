Watch| Ramdas Athawale's filmy flair leaves Rajya Sabha in splits: ‘…Kharge is villain'

Amid uproar over the Manipur crisis during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a light moment Thursday when Union minister Ramdas Athawale addressed the House in his unique style, with a touch of classic Bollywood.

Ramdas Athawale was speaking during the discussion on the Cinematography (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the discussion over Cinematography (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Athawale commented on the bill as well as the general mood of the House by reciting what appeared to be a rhyme. “Cinema ka itna bahut hi accha aa gaya hai bill…lekin hamare Mallikarjun Kharge, jo is House ke villain hai, wo yaha nahi hai…isliye mujhe ho raha hai feel…(Cinematography bill has been introduced, however Kharge, the ‘villain’ is not here in the House, so I can feel…),” the Union minister said, after which the House burst into laughter.

Also Read: Centre reaches out to Opposition leaders as protests mar Parliament

His remarks on Kharge were in reference to the Opposition's walkout from the Upper House earlier amid Manipur protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shortly after, the minister was interrupted by the deputy speaker of the House, who jokingly remarked that the topic is cinema but if Athawale continues reciting poetry, it will not go on record. Athawale anyway continued "….2024 me I.N.D.IA. ki raat hogi kaali…isliye is bill ke liye mujhe Anurag Thakur ko deta hu taali…"(I.N.D.I.A will face defeat in 2024, and I congratulate Thakur for the bill)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He continued his remaining address in the same style, while defending the bill and citing its relevance.

Cinematography (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed

The bill aims to make amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, in a bid to curb the issue of piracy in the Indian film industry. The discussion on the bill, which took place without the Opposition's presence, lasted for over two hours.

The bill plans to tackle film piracy, overhaul age-based certification provided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and provide consistency in categorising films and material across platforms.

Thursday marked a full week since the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament, which continued to face disruption amid the Opposition's demand to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Parliament on the Manipur crisis followed by a discussion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON