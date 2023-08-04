Parliament monsoon session Live: Rajya Sabha deadlock over Manipur issue to end?
Parliament monsoon session Live: The opposition has been demanding a full discussion on Manipur, including a statement by the prime minister, from July 20.
Parliament monsoon session Live: The Parliament has witnessed 11 days of disruptions over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20. On Thursday, the government and the Opposition made attempts to break the deadlock with a ‘middle path’ to a solution.
Meanwhile, the party floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday at 10 am in the office of the Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
Read: ‘PM Modi, you still haven’t come to Parliament even for…: Derek O'Brien's jibe
The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.
On the 11th day of the monsoon session, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Centre's contentious ordinance on the control of services in the capital, was passed in Lok Sabha.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, introduced by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, faced stiff opposition with leaders protesting that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:19 AM
‘Feel proud…’: Raghav Chadha on privilege notice
“I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege notice against him for alleged intentional and deliberate act of ‘presenting misleading facts to the media’.
The notice submitted by BJP MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash is with reference to Chadha's purported comments to the media in reference to the suspension of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from the entire session for repeatedly 'violating' directives of the chair.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:14 AM
What is the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill?
The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command, for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Bill in Lok Sabha today.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:13 AM
A look at Private members' bills to be introduced today
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan will introduce a Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi will introduce a bill to protect the right to the privacy of individuals by prohibiting technologies that use facial recognition and remote biometric surveillance.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will introduce a Bill to for the establishment of a National Climate Change Authority for an efficient mechanism to plan and achieve the net zero emission targets by 2070 and for the effective adaptation of Climate Change.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move a Bill to amend the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Act, 2021.
In Rajya Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam will introduce a Bill to prevent superstitious practices and bring social awakening and awareness in the society against such evil practices.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:11 AM
What's on the agenda today?
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill,2023 on Friday in Lok Sabha.
According to the legislative business listed for the day in Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will present the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Various Private members' bills will be introduced in both Houses.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:08 AM
Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on China border situation
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:06 AM
RJD, Congress, AAP MPs give Suspension of Business notices to discuss Manipur
RJD MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notices in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:01 AM
INDIA MPs to hold meeting at 10 am
INDIA parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.