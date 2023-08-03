‘PM Modi, you still haven’t come to Parliament even for…: Derek O'Brien's jibe

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday took a jibe at PM Modi and said while he has still not come to Parliament even for a minute, 'his minions' have announced that he would come on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. "Now your minions announce you have condescended to come on the last day, August 10," the Trinamool MP said. Derek O'Brien's fresh jibe at PM Modi

The Congress brought a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government seeking PM Modi's statement on Manipur inside Parliament. The motion has not been taken up yet and is likely to be discussed between August 8 and 10. PM Modi is likely to reply to the no-confidence motion on August 10, which is also the last day of the session.

The no-confidence motion has been brought by the Congress but all opposition parties belonging to INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) supported the motion.

Parliament has seen so many disruptions this session mostly over the Manipur issue that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not chair the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla said he would not come to the Lok Sabha until MOs behave according to the dignity of the House. On Wednesday, 31 members of the opposition INDIA met President Droupadi Murmu.

On Thursday too, the Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes and the proceedings were adjourned till 2pm.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government is ready to discuss on Manipur. "The government has urged all members of the house to discuss on Manipur. We have to see as per the business listed when we can take a discussion. We stand with the people of Manipur! I want opposition members to join for a cup of tea and discuss," Goyal said.

As opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the members must reflect that they are walking out from their duties.

