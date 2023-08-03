Home / India News / BJP moves privilege notice against AAP's Raghav Chadha

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 10:30 PM IST

According to the notice, Chadha in an interview reportedly said that Sanjay Singh would continue to sit inside the chamber despite being suspended.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege notice against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha for alleged intentional and deliberate act of ‘presenting misleading facts to the media’.

The notice submitted by BJP MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash is with reference to Chadha's purported comments to the media in reference to the suspension of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from the entire session for repeatedly 'violating' directives of the chair.

According to the notice, Chadha in an interview reportedly said that Sanjay Singh would continue to sit inside the chamber despite being suspended. The BJP MPs alleged that the remark is ‘affront to the authority of the Chair and an act of breach of privilege’.

Singh along with other opposition members had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha. After their demand was not accepted and the Question Hour started, the AAP MP walked to the well of the House to press his demand.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI)
AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Sanjay Singh was told to go back to his seat. After he did not comply, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said,“I name Sanjay Singh”. Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh, calling his conduct completely against ethics and rules of the House. Dhankhar immediately ordered the suspension of Singh and asked the House if it approved it. The house approved the suspension with a voice vote.

Another notice was submitted by BJP's Phangnon Konyak and K Laxman against Raghav Chadha for allegedly misrepresenting proceedings of the House. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred the matter to the privileges committee

The ongoing monsoon session of parliament has been marred with disruptions with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Modi's statement on Manipur violence. The government has said it is ready to discuss the issue but has hit out at opposition for repetitive disruptions.

(With bureau inputs)

