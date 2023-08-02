Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi Ordinance bill to be considered in House today
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given Parliament house the power to pass laws regarding Delhi.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be taken up on Wednesday for consideration and passing. Rejecting the protests from the opposition members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Constitution has given the Parliament house the power to pass any laws regarding Delhi.
Three bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid protests from the Oppositions. These bills were Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Mediation Bill, 2021. The bills were passed through voice vote. Two bills have also been introduced in the House.
The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the Manipur violence and other raging issues will be debated from August 8 to 10 in the Lok Sabha. On July 26, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla admitted a notice for a no-confidence motion by Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi, setting the stage for a parliamentary battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the newly constituted Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 09:09 AM
Rajya Sabha MPs give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Manoj Jha give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur.
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 09:08 AM
AAP MPs submit notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Nuh violence
AAP MPs Sanjeev Arora and Sushil Gupta gave notice under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to raise a discussion for a short duration on the violence that erupted in the Nuh area and later spread to Gurgaon, resulting in the loss of lives in the security personnel and injuries to many others, loss of property, suspension of internet services.
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 09:01 AM
Parliamentary Affairs Minister to move Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is to move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 08:54 AM
Congress MPs submit Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on several issues
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, demanding to discuss border situation with China.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the condition of the Central Universities in which the representation of OBCs in the professor and associate professor categories is lower than that of the SCs.
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 08:53 AM
‘Several parties helping BJP in Parliament’: AAP Minister on Delhi Ordinance support
AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "There are several parties which have been helping BJP in the Parliament. These parties are BJD, YSRCP and many others, all these parties have their own politics. But whenever BJP will get the chance to break their (BJD, YSRCP) party and make its govt, BJP will not miss the chance to do so.
- Wed, 02 Aug 2023 08:49 AM
‘All parties that believe in democracy…’: AAP MP on Delhi Ordinance bill
Aam Aaadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta speaking about the Ordinance bill said, “All those parties that believe in democracy will vote against this bill and this bill will not pass in the Lok Sabha.”