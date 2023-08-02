Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi Ordinance bill to be considered in House today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be taken up on Wednesday for consideration and passing. Rejecting the protests from the opposition members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Constitution has given the Parliament house the power to pass any laws regarding Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Three bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid protests from the Oppositions. These bills were Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Mediation Bill, 2021. The bills were passed through voice vote. Two bills have also been introduced in the House.

The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the Manipur violence and other raging issues will be debated from August 8 to 10 in the Lok Sabha. On July 26, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla admitted a notice for a no-confidence motion by Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi, setting the stage for a parliamentary battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the newly constituted Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).