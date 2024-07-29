Edit Profile
    Live

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha on Union Budget today

    By HT News Desk
    July 29, 2024 11:18 AM IST
    Parliament monsoon session live updates: LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha at 2 pm today.
    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was murdered after allegedly being raped in Hathras, during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, is expected to address the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget 2024 at 2 pm on Monday. Despite his inital insistence for others to speak, Congress MPs are urging him to deliver the address. Both Houses of Parliament began discussing the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties criticszing it as "discriminatory" while government called it “visionary”....Read More

    The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

    What is Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today?

    • Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pankaj Chaudhary, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar, and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table.

    • Union minister Bhupender Yadav will move a motion to elect two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

    • In the Rajya Sabha, Union ministers Kinjarapu RamMohan Naidu, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Satish Chandra Dubey, Tokhan Sahu, and Raj Bhushan Choudhary will lay papers on the table.

    • Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek leave to introduce the bill authorising payment and appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2024-25.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 29, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: 'LoP will expose Nirmala Sitharaman's budget,' says Congress MP K Suresh

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Congress MP K. Suresh said on Monday that while he is uncertain about what Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will say in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi will likely "expose" Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget.

    "I can't predict his exact remarks, but Rahul Gandhi will highlight that key issues have been overlooked in the budget, which seems to favor Bihar and Andhra Pradesh while neglecting other states," Suresh told ANI.

    July 29, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Congress MPs give notice to discuss UPSC aspirants death

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Congress MPs Amar Singh and Hibi Eden have filed adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, demanding accountability for the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Delhi.

    Amar Singh's notice seeks to suspend House business to discuss the deaths caused by waterlogging in a Delhi coaching centre. He emphasised the urgent need for accountability for the tragedy.

    Hibi Eden's notice also calls for a discussion on the tragic incident, citing it as a severe example of negligence and mismanagement by authorities.

    July 29, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Congress MP submits notice to discuss China border issue

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday, calling for a discussion on the border situation and the large trade deficit with China.

    Tewari requested that the House suspend Zero Hour and Question Hour to address these issues, and urged the government to detail its efforts to resolve the border dispute and safeguard India's integrity.

    July 29, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Union Budget today

    Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, is expected to speak on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha at 2 pm today. Despite his preference for others to speak, Congress MPs are urging him to address the House due to his role.

