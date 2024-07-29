Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha on Union Budget today

Parliament monsoon session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was murdered after allegedly being raped in Hathras, during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, is expected to address the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget 2024 at 2 pm on Monday. Despite his inital insistence for others to speak, Congress MPs are urging him to deliver the address. Both Houses of Parliament began discussing the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties criticszing it as "discriminatory" while government called it “visionary”....Read More

The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

What is Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today?

• Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pankaj Chaudhary, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar, and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table.

• Union minister Bhupender Yadav will move a motion to elect two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

• In the Rajya Sabha, Union ministers Kinjarapu RamMohan Naidu, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Satish Chandra Dubey, Tokhan Sahu, and Raj Bhushan Choudhary will lay papers on the table.

• Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek leave to introduce the bill authorising payment and appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2024-25.