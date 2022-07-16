Om Birla chairs all-party meet ahead of Parl session, Adhir, TR Baalu present

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired a meeting with leaders of all political parties ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is set to begin on July 18. Birla briefed them on the preparations related to the Session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Balu, Union Minister and BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and other parliamentarians from other parties attended the meeting.

After the meting, Birla said he appealed to all party leaders to hold discussions on key issues currently facing us, in the interest of the country

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, discussions were held on issues that will be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Issues such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, which caused an uproar from the Opposition, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

A day after releasing a revision to the list of unparliamentary words, the Lok Sabha secretariat also banned dharnas and demonstrations on the premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON