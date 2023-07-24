AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha: 'This kind of behaviour...'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the chair.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh protests in the well of the Rajya Sabha as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House. (PTI)

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Watch: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Monsoon Session Amid Ruckus Over Manipur Violence

When the House met at 12 noon, opposition members were on their feet raising slogans and demanding that the prime minister make a statement in the House on Manipur.

Amid uproar by opposition members, the chairman announced that the Question Hour will be taken up.

The Question Hour continued for a few minutes amid the din, when Singh moved into the well and pointed out at the chairman.

He was first asked to go back to his seat. When he did not, Dhankhar said, "I name Sanjay Singh".

Soon, Goyal got up and said he wanted to move a motion to suspend Singh.

"This kind of behaviour ....and disturbing the House is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. The government wants to move a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh," Goyal said, urging the chair to take action against Singh.

As soon as the chair allowed Goyal to move the motion, he said, "I move the motion that Sanjay Singh, who has been named by the chair, be hereby suspended from the rest of the duration of the session until the last day of this current session."

The chairman said, "The motion is that Sanjay Singh is suspended for the entire duration of this session having repeatedly violated the directives of the chair" and asked the House if it approved it.

The House approved the motion by raising hands and with voice vote.

"Sanjay Singh is suspended as a member during the entire session of this House," the chairman announced.

The House is adjourned to meet at 2 pm, he said as opposition members created an uproar.

Soon after the House was adjourned, Goyal went to the chairman's chamber and leaders of many opposition parties followed him.