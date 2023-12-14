Parliament security breach: Delhi court sends 4 accused to 7-day police custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for breaching the security in the Lok Sabha to the Delhi Police special cell's custody for seven days, news agency PTI reported.

A video grab shows the scenes inside the Lok Sabha after an unidentified man jumped from the visitors’ gallery, evaded MPs, and released coloured smoke. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four accused--Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi-- were produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur by the Delhi police, who sought their custody for 15 days. The accused have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused were later brought to Delhi Police Special Cell office.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read here: ‘Terrorism, conspiracy, assault’: Charges against 4 Lok Sabha security scare accused

During the arguments in the court, the prosecution claimed that the four accused have been indulged in an act of terrorism and tried to incite fear.

"It was a well planned attack on Parliament. Their right was limited to gallery. They jumped from the (visitors) gallery into the Well, which was trespass. They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes," the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, on the other hand, appointed a legal aid counsel for the accused as they didn't have a lawyer to represent them.

The court-appointed defence counsel has opposed the police's application for a 15-day remand, saying two or three days were sufficient for their custodial interrogation.

The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

In a major security breach, two men jumped into the chamber from the visitor's gallery, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. The security breach took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 parliament attacks. On December 13 that year, five terrorists belonging to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad had attacked the old parliament building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2001 attack was masterminded by Jaish chief Masood Azhar, who enjoys protection of Pakistani establishment in his den in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Around the same time, other two accused sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

These four accused were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. The police officials said that several raids are being conducted to nab the sixth accused and the main conspirator of the incident, Lalit Jha.

While interrogating the accused, the police has said that the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. One of the accused said that they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, the Manipur crisis and unemployment and that was why they carried out this act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: On Parliament security breach, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterates ‘Amit Shah statement’ demand

Earlier in the day, eight security personnel, who were on deputation for Parliament security, were suspended over their negligence amid the security breach.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON