How do MPs avail visitors' passes for guests? What Lok Sabha handbook says

Security at the Parliament premises has been beefed up following two people intruding into the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters and jumped into the Chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery after breaking layers of security checks, notably, on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack at the erstwhile Parliament building. The incident brought to light the guidelines issued to MPs on visitors' passes.

Parliament House complex wears a deserted look after a security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Lok Sabha handbook, members requesting passes are required to give a declaration that they know the guests personally and that they take full responsibility for them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, as a security measure, entry of visitors to the Lok Sabha has been restricted.

What does the Lok Sabha handbook say about visitors' passes?

The MPs need to provide details such as the visitor's name in full, age, father's or husband's name, nationality and passport number (for foreigners only) and details of occupation, among other things. They have to provide a certificate on the application form for the visitor card stating, "The above-named visitor is my relation/personal friend/known to me personally and I take full responsibility for her/him." Vistors' cards are issued on the day before the visit to the Lok Sabha public gallery. Members have to fill out a yellow-coloured application form for visitors' cards which should contain the names of not more than four guests. The application should reach the Centralised Pass Issue Cell no later than 4 pm on the working day before the date for which the card is required. For same-day visitors' cards, members can fill out the red-coloured application form. They will be issued under certain conditions. The applications for same-day visitors' cards should be made to the secretary general as early as possible on the date. "For getting same-day passes issued, the Deputy Leader or the Whip of the Party, whosoever is authorised by the Party, should recommend the issue of same-day passes on the application form," the handbook says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON