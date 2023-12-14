How do MPs avail visitors' passes for guests? What Lok Sabha handbook says

Security at the Parliament premises has been beefed up following two people intruding into the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters and jumped into the Chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery after breaking layers of security checks, notably, on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack at the erstwhile Parliament building. The incident brought to light the guidelines issued to MPs on visitors' passes. Parliament House complex wears a deserted look after a security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.(PTI)

According to the Lok Sabha handbook, members requesting passes are required to give a declaration that they know the guests personally and that they take full responsibility for them.

Meanwhile, as a security measure, entry of visitors to the Lok Sabha has been restricted.

What does the Lok Sabha handbook say about visitors' passes?